Kenya ready to defend regional karate title

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Kenya karate players demonstrate kumite techniques during the UFAK Region East Africa Karate launch at a Nairobi hotel on May 28, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya is ready to deliver trophies and medals as the country defends the historic UFAK Region East Africa Karate Championships that kicks off at Nyayo Gymnasium tomorrow.

Team captain Francis Wamukoyi says they have sharpened their tactics well and are ready to fly the country’s flag high in the regional karate showdown.

“Since we are at home, there's a lot of pressure, but again, we must deliver as the hosts. Our minds are focused on making it happen,” Wamukoyi told Standard Sports.

“The morale in the camp is over the roof; every player has done their homework well. Everyone is great in shape. What remains is to step on the mat and deliver the required points to earn victory,” he added.

In order for them to post a superlative performance, the skipper has called upon Kenyan fans to throng the battle arena at Nyayo to cheer the Kenyan squad in the two-day showpiece.

“We are pledging the country very good results because the camp we have been having has enabled us to settle down, put our minds in order, work and tightened our loose ends,” he said.

The captain’s sentiments were echoed by women’s ace Mercy Wambui, who said a time has come for her to showcase the tactics she has been furnishing since last year.

“Personally, I’m headed for gold. I’m ready to deliver the gong. I’ll give my all to ensure I make away with a quality medal,” Wambui stated.

“My body is in shape. I’m ready to hit the mat. I’ll do my best in this competition. I want to make the occasion very memorable,” Wambui indicated.

Kenya Karate Federation (KKF) president Richard Binga noted that the players selected to ply trade for Kenya had great exposures regionally and internationally last season, a move he believes gives them an edge over other regional opponents.

“The athletes have been supported better ahead of this championship. We have also had enough time to prepare. I believe we will have a great medal haul in Nyayo,” Binga predicted.

Ahead of the kick-off on Saturday, the regional showpiece was preceded with technical meetings and referees' training held at the venue yesterday. The training will continue today.

Just like Kenya, battle-hardened Madagascar, who jetted into the country on Tuesday, are hopeful for a respectable finish.

Madagascar head coach Ricko Rakotonanana revealed that their side has undergone rigorous preparations ahead of the championship.

The tactician noted that Madagascar would not be intimidated despite the strong competition that is expected from hosts Kenya and other participating nations.

“We have prepared well, and the athletes we have entered are our best. We know other countries, including the hosts, are also looking to win, but we shall give our best,” said Rakotonanana.

He further added: “We are glad to be in Nairobi, Kenya for this wonderful competition. It is never easy to host such championships, and for Kenya to do it deserves much appreciation. We have a very competitive team that is ready to compete well and fight for top honours in every category.”

Other countries set to fight for glory in the contest are Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Ethiopia, among others.