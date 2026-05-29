Shujaa renew rivalry with South Africa

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Shujaa to battle with South Africa and Australia on the second leg of the HSBC SVNS Championship kicks off in Valladolid, Spain.[ Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Shujaa will renew their rivalry with South Africa and Australia when the second leg of the HSBC SVNS Championship kicks off in Valladolid, Spain, today.

Shujaa have been drawn in a difficult Group A that also includes Great Britain in what many have described as the ‘Group of Death’ at the famous Estadio José Zorrilla.

The tournament comes at a crucial time for Kenya as they continue their push for promotion back to the top level of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Kenya is among the 12 teams battling for places in next season’s core eight sides after spending this season in Division One.

The World Championship started in Hong Kong last month, and Kenya currently sits seventh on the standings with eight points after a mixed performance in the opening leg.

Shujaa showed flashes of brilliance in Hong Kong, but their campaign ended painfully in the quarter-finals after they lost narrowly to eventual champions South Africa in the final seconds of the match.

Kenya Sevens head coach Kevin Wambua believes the team has learned important lessons from that defeat and is confident his side can finish strongly in the remaining two legs.

Reflecting on the Hong Kong campaign, Wambua said the technical bench had worked on the mistakes that cost the team against South Africa.

“At the end of these two legs, we’re going to have a party because I’m very, very confident that this team is going to finish in the top eight,” said Wambua.

The coach added that the players had improved their awareness and decision-making in pressure moments ahead of the Valladolid tournament.

Shujaa will begin their campaign against Australia today in the afternoon, before facing old rivals South Africa later in the evening. Kenya will then wrap up their pool matches against Great Britain tomorrow.

Kenya will face Australia at 1.12 pm East African time before taking on South Africa at 6:08 pm. Their final pool match against Great Britain at 2.01 pm tomorrow.

The clash against South Africa is expected to attract major attention after the dramatic quarter-final meeting in Hong Kong. South Africa went on to lift the title after edging Kenya in one of the closest matches of the tournament.

Australia and Great Britain also present another huge test for Wambua’s charges as Kenya seek to improve their standing before the final leg in France next week.

The World Championship will be played over three legs, starting with Hong Kong, followed by Valladolid, before the final tournament in Bordeaux, France, from June 5 to June 7.

The overall winners will be crowned in France, while the top eight teams after the three rounds will qualify as Division One teams for the 2026-2027 season.