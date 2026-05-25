K'Ogalo crowned champions for record 22nd league title

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Gor Mahia FC fans celebrate victory against AFC Leopards SC during their Kenyan Premier League match dubbed Mashemeji Derby at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on April 16, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Gor Mahia were on Sunday crowned SportPesa Premier League champions for a record extending 22nd time after bitter rivals AFC Leopards lost 2-1 to APS Bomet at Kericho Green Stadium.

K’Ogalo sealed the title without kicking a ball after their match against Mara Sugar was halted by the Sports Disputes Tribunal on Friday following a disagreement over the venue.

Despite not playing, Gor Mahia still ended the day celebrating after Leopards failed to keep the title race alive. The defeat left Ingwe on 64 points with one match remaining while Gor sit on 68 points, an advantage that cannot be overturned.

The title returns to Gor Mahia after they lost it to Kenya Police last season, giving coach Charles Akonnor a successful first campaign with the club.

At Kericho Green Stadium, Leopards needed a win to force the title race into the final round of matches, but APS Bomet produced another impressive performance to continue their fine run of form.

The first half ended goalless as both teams struggled to create clear scoring chances. However, the match changed after the break when APS Bomet stepped up their attack.

Coach Sammy Omollo, popularly known as “Pamzo,” saw his side take the lead in the 61st minute through Philip Wasai, who calmly slotted the ball past Leopards goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi.

Three minutes later, Wasai struck again to complete his brace and silence the Leopards supporters. Ingwe managed to pull one goal back two minutes from time, but it was too late to stop Gor Mahia from being confirmed champions.

While Gor Mahia celebrated in Nairobi, APS Bomet also had reason to smile after securing their place in the league for next season.

The newly promoted side has now won seven matches in a row, a run that has lifted them far from relegation danger. APS Bomet climbed to 10th place with 43 points, nine points above the relegation zone.

Their strong finish to the season has been one of the biggest success stories in the league campaign, especially after spending much of the season fighting to avoid the drop.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia’s postponed match against Mara Sugar remains surrounded by controversy.

The fixture was initially set to be played at Awendo Stadium, but Gor Mahia raised security concerns over the condition of the venue. The Football Kenya Federation then directed Mara Sugar to look for an alternative ground.

Mara Sugar later proposed Wang’uru Stadium in Mwea, Kirinyaga County, but FKF rejected the venue, arguing that it was not among the club’s registered alternative home grounds.

The disagreement prompted Mara Sugar to move to the Sports Disputes Tribunal, which halted the match and is expected to hear the matter on Tuesday.

Even with the uncertainty around the fixture, Gor Mahia’s title celebrations could not be delayed after Leopards failed to deliver the result they needed.

K’Ogalo have now strengthened their position as Kenya’s most successful club, extending their record to 22 league titles and once again they will represent Kenya in the CAF Champions League.