"Steroid Olympics" set to debut sparks global doping debate

The upcoming Enhanced Games—an Olympic-style sporting event that allows athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs under medical supervision—has triggered fierce debate across the sporting world ahead of its debut in Las Vegas.
The controversial competition, branded by critics as the “steroid Olympics,” will feature disciplines including swimming, track and field, and weightlifting, with organisers arguing it represents a new era of “enhanced human performance” in sport.
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