Kenyans now shift focus to Commonwealth Games after shining at Africa meet in Accra

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Kenya's Julius Yego in action during the African Senior Athletics Championships in Accra, Ghana. He won his sixth African javelin title. [Courtesy AK Media]

After an overall second place in the continent at the 24th African Senior Athletics Championships that came to a close on Sunday evening, Kenyan stars have firmly set their sights on the Commonwealth Games in July.

With five gold, a similar number of silver, and seven bronze, Kenya stood second on the medal table behind South Africa (20 medals) after six days of riveting action at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra.

Kenyan athletes ended the continental show in style, bagging two gold medals from the women’s 3,000m steeplechase and the men’s Javelin.

Diana Chepkemoi’s spirited battle saved Kenya the embarrassment of missing out on the 3,000m steeplechase. Chepkemoi led Mercy Chepngeno to a 1-2 (gold and silver) finish for Kenya.

She timed 9:29.19 while Chepngeno ran 9:30.46 for the silver medal as Ethiopia’s Almaz Bude (9:33.46) came in a distant third.

“My next major assignment this season is the Commonwealth Games,” said Chepkemoi. She added: “The competition was tough and we endured and eventually we secured the gold medal. I thank my coach because he boosted our morale.”

Chepngeno is gunning for a place in Team Kenya to the World Under-20 Championships set for Oregon, USA from August 5-9.

The country’s men had a disappointing outing in the water and barrier race after Shadrack Kibiwot, Peter Kipngeno and former World Under-20 champion Amos Serem placed fourth, seventh and ninth respectively on Thursday. Kenya delivered a strong dominance in the 10,000m in the African Senior Athletics Championships.

Diana Wanza made it a 10,000m double gold for the country when she oozed class in the women’s 25-lap contest on Friday evening.

Wanza’a victory, which was the third gold medal for Kenya at the African show, followed Kelvin Chesang’s surprising triumph in the men’s 10,000m on Wednesday.

It was also a strong showing in the field events, with former world champion and multiple African winner Julius Yego delivering a glorious victory in Javelin.

Yego delivered his sixth African title in a 79.87m throw, beating Ethiopian Otagiogulla Obang (77.60m) who won silver in the continental show. South Africa’s Douw Smit settled for bronze with 76.00m.

The Accra show, Yego declared, was his last African Athletics Championships as he sets eyes on next year’s World Championships in China and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

“I had made a decision not to compete but I was persuaded by the federation to fly my country’s colours and I changed my mind and decided to compete and try to win the sixth title. This is my last African championship and I will now focus on the World Championships next year and the LA Olympics. Kenyans have been supporting and cheering me,” Yego said after his victory on Sunday evening.

Kenya also made a point in the field events after Asbel Kemboi Kiprop and Belinda Adhiambo delivered bronze medals in the men’s high jump and the women’s shot put respectively.

Kiprop managed a 2.13m jump in the men’s jump to place third behind gold medallist Younes Ayachi (2.22m) of Algeria and silver medal winner and South African Matao Le Roux (2.16m) who took bronze.

Earlier in the championships, Adhiambo put 16.39m for her bronze medal, and coming behind gold medallist Uyis Collete of South Africa and Gabon’s Ndo Carine (bronze) who shot 17.63m and 16.71m.

“I came into the competition knowing that the competition would be tough. Our competitors had the technical advantage and did not struggle much as we did. My coach has watched my execution and will help me to correct mistakes,” Adhiambo said after bagging bronze.

Decathlon sensation Edwin Too sustained his consistency at the African stage, delivering mouthwatering silver.

Too handed Kenya its first African decathlon medal in 42 years after bagging bronze at the 2024 Africa Athletics Championships in Doula, Cameroon.

The 31-year-old star said he was happy to have upgraded his previous bronze to a silver medal in the 2026African athletics show.