Fight for survival now down to one team as Bidco, Sofapaka relegated

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Eugine Barasa (left) of Sofapaka contests for the ball with John Nyawir of Mathare United during their SportPesa Premier League match at Kasarani Annex in Nairobi. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The battle to survive relegation in the SportPesa Premier League is set for a tense finish with five clubs still fighting to avoid joining Bidco United and Sofapaka in the National Super League (NSL).

With only two matches left before the season ends, the fight at the bottom is proving just as exciting as the title race where Gor Mahia are now one win away from lifting the 2025-2026 league crown.

This season, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) introduced new promotion and relegation rules that have raised the pressure on struggling teams.

The federation scrapped the playoff system that used to involve the third placed NSL team and the 16th ranked Premier League side.

Instead, the bottom three clubs in the Premier League are now automatically relegated while the top three teams from the NSL earn direct promotion.

The new format has made every point important.

Bidco United and Sofapaka have already been relegated. Bidco’s drop was confirmed after the 1-0 loss to Shabana, ending a six-year stay in the top flight. Sofapaka also failed to survive after a difficult season in which they managed only three wins from 31 matches.

Attention has now shifted to the battle to avoid finishing 16th.

Ulinzi Stars are currently in the final relegation position with 32 points from 31 matches. Kariobangi Sharks are just above them with 33 points while Posta Rangers and APS Bomet both sit on 37 points. Mathare United are also not safe despite being 12th with 38 points.

Only six points separate the five clubs, meaning one win or one defeat could completely change the standings.

Ulinzi Stars, Kariobangi Sharks and APS Bomet however have an advantage as they still have one game in hand. The postponed matches are expected to play a major role in shaping the survival race before the final round of fixtures.

For Ulinzi Stars, the remaining fixtures look difficult. The soldiers are set to face Tusker before taking on fellow relegation fighters Mathare United and Posta Rangers in what could become direct survival battles.

Kariobangi Sharks are also under pressure despite sitting outside the drop zone. Sharks have struggled for goals this season, managing only 21 in 31 matches, the second lowest tally in the league above only Bidco and Sofapaka.

Posta Rangers and Mathare United appear slightly safer but cannot afford mistakes. APS Bomet also remain in danger despite enjoying a better goal difference than most of the teams around them.

At the top of the table, Gor Mahia are closing in on another league title after maintaining their lead over AFC Leopards.

K’Ogalo sit top with 68 points from 32 matches while AFC Leopards are second with 64 points after playing the same number of games.

The title race has remained competitive in recent weeks with Leopards putting pressure on their rivals through a strong run of results. However, Gor Mahia have continued to respond well and remain firmly in control heading into the final stretch.

Gor have won 20 matches this season and boast the league’s best attack with 50 goals while also owning the strongest defence after conceding only 21 times.

AFC Leopards have also enjoyed an impressive campaign, losing only six matches and scoring 42 goals, but they now need Gor Mahia to slip if they are to keep their fading title hopes alive.

Gor Mahia will officially be crowned champions if they beat Mara Sugar on Sunday regardless of AFC Leopards’ result.