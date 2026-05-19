World Boxing and IBA fete Kenyan referees as Mwaura promoted

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Kenya's Peter Abuti (right) and Njinnou Mouandat of Gabon in action at Kasarani Stadium. [File, Standard]

Two Star 3 Kenyan referees and judges have been feted by World Boxing (WB) as Edward Kibunja Mwaura of Kenya Prisons was promoted by International Boxing Association (IBA).

The trio is among the top cream Kenyan referees who have been under the watch of World Boxing and International Boxing Association.

Experienced IBA Star 3-referees Samuel Obiero of Nairobi and Nelson Otieno of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) were feted with a World Boxing/IBA Online Course, which they all passed to permit them to be among the most qualified referees in Kenya's technical boxing history.

When they received the news, the duo which has have criss-crossed Africa and the globe for international assignments were full of joy. Obiero termed the development as a big plus in his boxing career.

They were both invited to take a WB/IBA Online Course, which they all passed to guarantee them the confidence of the two global boxing bodies.

"This email serves to confirm that you have been admitted to WBA R&J and Coaches Course, which will take place Online on April 25,2026 and will commence at 13.00 hours CET," read part of a letter sent to the duo by IBA Development Team.

And Obiero added: "This development is a big stride for the Kenyan people and boxing gloves at a time boxing standards are on the upward trend.

On his part, Otieno said: "We are here to ensure we take Kenya its rightful position in the World's Boxing map, both in officiating, technical performance and players achievements".

At the same time, Mwaura earned his IBA Star 3 qualification that guarantees him to be among the five high ranking Kenyan referees who can officiate in the World Boxing Championships, World Cup and the Olympics.

"This is great milestone to be the only IBA Star 3 qualified technical official from Kenya Prisons to have achieved this. I thank Kenya Prisons Service top management for having given me the opportunity to attend all these courses," Mwaura who's the Kenya Prisons Boxing Club Secretary General told Standard Sports.

His election as Kenya Prisons Boxing boss has seen the team recruit more boxers into their fold to rival league champions Kenya Police and Kenya Open champions KDF in the league championships.

The five top Kenyan Referees and Judges are Otieno, Obiero, Mwaura, Steve Ndung'u and Leila Ali of Mombasa. Ali is the only female technical official in the country.

The five are the only ones in Kenya today qualified to officiate at the World Boxing Championships, World Cup and at the Olympic Games. They as well qualify to officiate in Commonwealth Games.

This year, Commonwealth Games will be held in Glasgow, Scotland from July 23 to August 2 ahead of the Olympics.

The next Olympics will be held in Los Angeles, California in the United States of America from July 14 to July 30, 2028.