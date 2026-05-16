Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Senators raise questions over Sh45.8 billion Talanta Sports City Stadium project again

By Mike Kihaki | May. 16, 2026
An aerial view of Talanta Stadium during yesterday's inspection of the facility by Sports CS Salim Mvurya. [Ministry of Sports]

The construction of the multi-billion-shilling Talanta Stadium has once again come under intense scrutiny in the Senate.

The lawmakers have questioned the ballooning cost of the project, procurement procedures, and land ownership documents linked to the flagship sports facility.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Sports CS Mvurya PS Mwangi Talanta Stadium Project. Migori Senator Eddy Oketch
.

Latest Stories

Inside calculated plan to weaken the opposition ahead of polls
Inside calculated plan to weaken the opposition ahead of polls
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
1 min ago
AI boom raises pressure for clean energy transition
Sci & Tech
By Killiad Sinide
1 hr ago
The 50 per cent plus 1 headache for Ruto and the opposition
Politics
By Omelo Juliet
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside calculated plan to weaken the opposition ahead of polls
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 min ago
Inside calculated plan to weaken the opposition ahead of polls
The 50 per cent plus 1 headache for Ruto and the opposition
By Omelo Juliet 1 hr ago
The 50 per cent plus 1 headache for Ruto and the opposition
Ruto's ICC Judge gamble could backfire
By Biketi Kikechi 1 hr ago
Ruto's ICC Judge gamble could backfire
50 per cent plus 1 pipedream: Why the President should be a worried man
By Barack Muluka 1 hr ago
50 per cent plus 1 pipedream: Why the President should be a worried man
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved