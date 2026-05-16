Why Kerubo is now the next big thing in Kenyan weightlifting

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Mercy Kerubo displays six medals (3 golds and 3 silvers) she won in the women's 64kg category during the Africa Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships held in Nairobi in November 2024. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Ever-blazing Mercy Kerubo is literally on fire! Just at 16, the Form Three student at Langata Road Secondary School in Nairobi has proved her mettle in her first attempt at the African Weightlifting Championships ongoing in Ismailia, Egypt.

Taking part in the women’s 63kg category, the African Youth champion grabbed 81 in snatch and 95 in clean and jerk to secure Kenya’s bronze at the cutthroat continental showdown.

The feat has edged Kerubo closer to her dream of taking part in the forthcoming Dakar Youth Olympics and the Commonwealth Games.

“I feel amazing to bag the medal, my focus was on gold, but the competition was fierce. I competed among seasoned weightlifters who inspired and motivated me. I learnt a few tricks here and there that I’m confident will take my game to the next level,” Kerubo told Standard Sports.

“To me, winning bronze at 16 in the continental senior category is such a huge achievement. It gives me confidence that the future is very bright for me. I’m grateful for it. I believe the medal has granted me an advantage towards my aim for Dakar and the Commonwealth Games set for Glasgow in July.”

National team coaches Winny Chepngeno Langat, Douglas Locho, and James Umaga hailed Kerubo, hinting that she is the next big thing for Kenya on the global stage.

“Kerubo has shown grit in both Youth and Senior performance. The difference between her and her other rivals in the Egypt showdown was just age and experience. It’s just a matter of time before she pulls one of the greatest surprises on the continent. Watch this space,” Langat, who is a former national and African champion, said.

Kerubo, who was introduced to weightlifting in 2020 by Locho, came to the limelight last year when she dominated the 13th Africa Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships staged in Ruaraka, Nairobi, winning a total of six medals, of which three were gold and the rest silver.

She has attributed her achievement to tips from the national team tacticians and her training mates at her Langata Weightlifting Club base, who have pushed her to explore beyond her limits.

Ahead of this event, I was training twice a day. My dream in five years is to dominate the senior categories in Africa, the world, and the Olympics. I’m glad the script has started well with this bronze,” Kerubo emphasised.

Despite being so optimistic, Kerubo fears injuries, a challenge she says is capable of smoking out a weightlifter’s dream in the sport.

“Injuries can derail you; they can ruin your fitness and goals,” she reiterates.

Kenya has a total of seven weightlifters at the ongoing Africa championships in Egypt.

Coming closer to Kerubo was Rachel Achieng, who scored 89 in snatch, 107 in clean and jerk, and 107 to miss the medal bracket by a whisker in the women’s 77kg category, which saw her end the contest in fourth place.

Janet Oduor (women’s 48kg) and Ian Okinyi (men’s 65kg) improved on their rankings, while Joshua Amunga’s participation in the men’s 60kg category was hampered by an injury.

Frank Atete (men’s 89 kg) and Juliana Anyango (women’s 86 kg) were the only Kenyans in action yesterday evening.