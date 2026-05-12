Tergat, Loroupe say Africa Summit is key for local sports

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Paul Tergat Former President of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya.[File,Standard]

As the high-level diplomatic convoys of over a dozen Heads of State snaked through Nairobi for the Africa Forward Summit 2026 yesterday, a different kind of energy was vibrating at the University of Nairobi’s Graduation Square.

While Presidents William Ruto and Emmanuel Macron were busy signing strategic bilateral agreements at State House, sports were taking centre stage.

The sports demonstration event, held against the backdrop of the two-day summit, served as a live-action proof of concept for the deepening Kenya-France partnership.

The timing couldn't be better, with the summit following the seismic shockwaves sent through the athletics fraternity by Sabastian Sawe, whose recent marathon world record has become a symbol of Kenya's untapped potential.

For Paul Tergat, former President of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) and former world marathon record holder, the summit is the culmination of a journey that began three years ago in the French commune of Miramas.

"We are excited that we started in 2023, before the Paris Olympics, with Miramas. For me to see us having such a summit is unbelievable," Tergat told Standard Sports.

"This is a big win because sports are evolving every day. We are hosting for the first time the Youth Olympic Games, which had never happened before," the IOC member added.

Tergat stressed that, with Kenya boasting one of the youngest populations globally, the partnership with France is less about charity and more about critical infrastructure.

"We want to see more and more events, partnerships, and facilities," he urged, noting that the incredible, historical feat by Sawe proves the gift and talent is evident in the country.

Legendary long-distance runner Tegla Loroupe echoed these sentiments, reflecting on a time when Kenyan athletes ran with world-class talent but third-world support.

"When we started running, we did not have much support. It is good to see this kind of sporting partnership between Kenya and France. It was never this popular, but now sports are coming up in the country to help the youth," she said.

Loroupe noted that the presence of leaders like Senegal’s Bassirou Diomaye Faye and French President Emmanuel Macron at the summit puts a massive spotlight on Kenya, particularly in the wake of Sawe’s record-breaking run.

The diplomatic weight behind these sporting aspirations is immense. Since Saturday evening, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has seen a steady stream of global power players, including the French leader, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Alassane Ouattara (Côte d’Ivoire), and Julius Maada Bio (Sierra Leone). Gabon's General Brice Oligui Nguema and Liberia's Yumah Boakai.

President William Ruto, accompanied by his French and Senegalese counterpart, took some time to interact with young athletes, enjoying a kick-about and rewarding the winning teams of the day. CAF President Patrice Motsepe was also present at the event, but arrived late.

While the core of the summit focused on manufacturing, energy, and AI, the sports demonstration event aimed to send a clear message that sport is an industry.