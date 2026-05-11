Safaricom launches fifth Chapa Dimba season with Sweden opportunity

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Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa takes a penalty kick to officially launch Season Five of the Safaricom Chapa Dimba tournament at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium, Mamboleo, in Kisumu. [Courtesy]

Youth football tournament Safaricom Chapa Dimba is back for its fifth season with organisers promising bigger opportunities for young players through football, education and technology-driven scouting.

The tournament, launched in partnership with Football Kenya Federation, has officially opened registration for boys’ and girls’ teams across the country as Safaricom seeks to strengthen grassroots football development.

This season comes with major changes aimed at improving player growth and increasing international exposure for young Kenyan footballers.

One of the biggest highlights is the formation of a 32-player All-Star team that will represent Kenya at the famous Gothia Cup in Sweden.

The Gothia Cup is regarded as the world’s largest youth football tournament and will give Kenyan players a chance to compete against top young talent from different countries.

The move marks a shift from the international bootcamps held in previous seasons to direct competition on the global stage.

“We are intentionally building pathways that combine sports, education, and technology to empower the next generation. Our goal is not just to develop footballers, but to nurture well-rounded young people who can positively transform their communities and the country,” said Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa.

Apart from football development, Safaricom has also introduced an education pathway under its Citizens of the Future programme. Through the initiative, 150 outstanding players from the tournament will benefit from tertiary education scholarships.

The company has also lowered the player age bracket from 16-20 years to 15-18 years. According to organisers, the adjustment will allow earlier talent identification and better placement of players into professional football structures both locally and abroad.

Technology will also play a major role in the tournament this season. After successfully introducing AI-powered GPS vests in the previous edition, Safaricom will now roll out VeO Cameras and MyScout AI devices starting from county level matches.

The technology will help scouts monitor player movement, positioning, sprint speed and overall performance while also helping players create digital football profiles that can be accessed by clubs and scouts worldwide.

“This season, we are taking technology deeper into grassroots football because we believe no talent should go unnoticed. Through data and digital player profiling, we are creating more structured pathways for young players to access opportunities locally and globally,” added Ndegwa.

The competition will be played in eight regions across Kenya and will follow five stages: ward level, county level, inter-county level, regional level and the national finals.

National champions in both the boys’ and girls’ categories will each receive Sh1 million. There will also be awards for Most Valuable Player, Top Scorer and Best Goalkeeper at different stages of the competition.

Since its launch in 2017, Chapa Dimba has grown into one of Kenya’s leading youth football development programmes. The competition has helped produce players now featuring in local and international football.

Some of the notable alumni include Benson Omalla, currently playing for Nairobi United, Bryton Otieno of Gor Mahia, and Austine Odongo and Derrick Oketch of Shabana.

Others who have risen through the tournament include Jentrix Shikangwa, Mercy Akoth, Marion Serenge and Judith Osimbo.

Several former players have gone on to represent Kenya in international competitions, including the Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup and the recent Fifa Women Series held at Nyayo National Stadium.

Previous seasons also given players international exposure opportunities. Season One winners travelled to the United Kingdom, while Seasons Two and Four saw All-Star teams visited Spain for training programmes and football development camps. Season Three was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the new season now underway, Safaricom hopes the tournament will continue shaping the future of Kenyan football while opening doors for young players both in sports and education.