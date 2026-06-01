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Kindiki hails reforms on ID access, equity and inclusion in Northern Kenya

By Mike Kihaki | Jun. 1, 2026
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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during a church service at the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), Ruai on May 30, 2026. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has praised government efforts to  dismantle historical barriers and promote equity, inclusion and national cohesion, particularly in Northern Kenya.

Speaking during the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations, Kindiki said reforms in access to national identity cards and increased development investments were helping address long-standing inequalities that had disadvantaged some communities.

He noted that many residents born and raised in Northern Kenya were previously subjected to stringent vetting processes when applying for identity cards, often treated as suspects before being issued with the documents.

Kindiki said ongoing reforms have standardised the issuance of national IDs across the country, eliminating discriminatory practices and strengthening a sense of equal citizenship.

“Today, national documents such as identification cards and birth certificates are issued equally across the country, including in Wajir and the Coastal region, without discrimination based on religion, ethnicity, or place of origin,” he said.

He argued that the changes were reinforcing unity and ensuring equal treatment under government systems regardless of region, culture, religion or background.

“There will be no other reason to bring segregation on tribal, cultural or religion. You have not only restored dignity to all Kenyans, but you have also advanced the agenda of inclusivity by ensuring that development projects are shared equitably across the country ,” he added, noting that the reforms had restored dignity and advanced inclusivity.

The Deputy President linked the reforms to broader development efforts, saying equitable distribution of infrastructure was key to national cohesion.

He highlighted ongoing projects, including the planned road corridor connecting Mandera to Lamu through Elwak, Kobo, Tarbaj and Isiolo, saying it would improve trade and integration.

Kindiki also cited energy investments aimed at expanding electricity access and incorporating more communities into the national grid.

He further pointed to the government’s infrastructure financing model, which prioritises irrigation in Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs), saying it would transform livelihoods and boost long-term economic resilience in the region.

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Related Topics

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki 63rd Madaraka Day 63rd Madaraka Day Celebration ID Issuance
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