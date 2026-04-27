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Tribunal halts FKF leadership change, suspends April 24 resolutions

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 27, 2026
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Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed meeting federation leaders and chairmen from branches countrywide alongside members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) on April 26, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Sports Disputes Tribunal has temporarily blocked the implementation of resolutions that sought to suspend Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed, escalating an already tense leadership dispute within Kenyan football.

In a directive issued on April 27, the tribunal certified as urgent a case filed by Ahmed Abdi Mohammed against McDonald Mariga, Robert Kenneth Macharia and 10 others, effectively freezing decisions made during an April 24 meeting until the matter is heard and determined.

The dispute stems from a deepening governance standoff within FKF, where a section of National Executive Committee (NEC) members moved to suspend President Hussein Mohammed over alleged financial mismanagement, installing his deputy, Macdonald Mariga, in an acting capacity.

The move triggered sharp divisions within the federation and raised concerns among stakeholders about stability in Kenyan football.

“Upon perusal of the statement of claim dated April 26, and the verifying affidavit of Ahmed Abdi Mohammed sworn on April 26, together with the accompanying documents including the list of witnesses statement and list of documents… the tribunal hereby directs and orders this matter is hereby certified as urgent,” read part of the tribunal’s ruling.

The tribunal further issued a temporary injunction halting the execution of all resolutions passed on April 24.

“The tribunal grants a temporary order of injunction restraining the respondents, whether by themselves, their officials, agents, servant or any persons acting under their authority from effecting the entire resolutions as passed on April 24, until mention date stated at order 6 here below,” the order stated.

As part of the directions, the claimant has been instructed to serve all relevant documents to the respondents and interested parties by April 29 at 12 pm.

“The applicant shall serve upon the respondents and the interested parties with the statement of claim and the notice of motion and all their accompanying documents together with their order by April 29, at 12 pm. The service shall be effected through physical or via electronic means,” the tribunal directed.

The respondents have also been given timelines to respond.

“The respondent and interested parties shall file and serve their response to both the statement of claim and the notice of motion application on or before 12 pm on 4 May. Owing to the exigency of this matter, the parties may also make oral representations during the mention,” the ruling added.

The case will be heard by a panel comprising Hon. Allan Mola (chair), Hon. Luke Wamugunda and Hon. Victor Omwebu.

“The panel constituted to hear this matter shall be Hon. Allan Mola-panel chair, Hon. Luke Wamugunda, hon Victor Omwebu,” the directive confirmed.

The matter is scheduled for mention on May 5 at 2.30 pm via Microsoft Teams to confirm compliance and issue further directions.

The ruling, issued by Deputy Chairperson Allan Mola Owinyi, now pauses the contested leadership changes, setting the stage for a legal showdown that could determine the future of FKF’s top leadership.

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Related Topics

The Sports Disputes Tribunal Football Kenya Federation (FKF) FKF Wrangles FKF Leadership Wrangles
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