It's Kabras Sugar against KCB in Kenya Cup final once again

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Kabras Sugar and KCB players scuffle during a past match. [KCB Rugby]

A familiar rivalry will once again take centre stage in Kenyan rugby after Kabras Sugar and KCB booked their places in the 2025-2026 Kenya Cup final set for May 9 at the ASK Showground in Kakamega County.

The two giants confirmed their spots in style over the weekend, delivering dominant semifinal performances that underlined why they have ruled the local game for more than a decade.

Kabras powered past Blak Blad with a convincing 48-12 win at home, while KCB thrashed Nondescripts 52-7 at the Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.

For Kabras, the result was another strong statement in what has become a period of total control. The sugar men are now chasing history as they aim to win a fifth straight Kenya Cup title, a run that would further cement their growing legacy.

Since earning promotion, Kabras have reached the semi-finals 11 times in a row, a sign of consistency that few clubs can match.

Their opponents, KCB, are no strangers to this stage either. This will be the eighth time the two sides meet in the final since the 2014/2015 season, a rivalry that has defined the modern era of Kenyan rugby.

The bankers dominated the early years of that run, winning five titles, but the balance has shifted in recent seasons.

Kabras have emerged as the new force, winning their first title in the 2022/2023 season with a 19-9 victory over KCB before following it up with a 29-5 win the next year. Those results signaled a changing of the guard, and another win in Kakamega would strengthen their claim as the team to beat.

KCB, however, showed they are ready for the challenge after their commanding semi-final display. Head coach Andrew Amonde praised his players for their effort and focus.

“We played well as a team, despite being a man down for most of the game. The return of players from national duty gave us a significant boost. As we head to Kakamega, we need to maintain this momentum and go all out. We have done it before, and we believe we can do it again,” said Amonde.

Man of the Match Samuel Asati also pointed to the team’s unity as the key factor behind their big win.

“The team spirit carried us through. We controlled most of the game and kept them scoreless in the first half, which was key. There are areas we need to improve on, especially being more clinical, but we will be ready for the final,” he said.

Beyond the main Kenya Cup final, KCB also had reason to celebrate after their second side booked a place in the Enterprise Cup final with a 35-17 win over Kabras, further showing the club’s depth.

As the countdown to May 9 begins, Kabras will be chasing history on home soil, while KCB will be out to reclaim their place at the top.

Either way, Kenyan rugby fans are set for a final that feels both familiar and fiercely competitive.