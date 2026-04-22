Africans urged to unite to take sports level to greater heights

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National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president Shadrack Maluki (left) shakes hands with Ridha Layouni, the president of the Association of Africa National Olympic Academies. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya is currently hosting the 11th edition of the Association of Africa National Olympic Academies (AANOA) forum in Nairobi.

The high-profile seminar has encouraged African countries to foster unity to give the continent an edge when it comes to global games.

“Africa must unite, we must read from the same script if we want to have a win-win situation in the continent as far as sports is concerned,” visiting AANOA president Ridha Layouini said.

The ongoing prestigious continental gathering, to proceed till Saturday, has brought together representatives from National Olympic Academies across Africa, alongside sports administrators, educators, researchers, and key stakeholders dedicated to advancing Olympic values through education, culture, and sport.

The forum, organised under the auspices of AANOA and in collaboration with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K), aims to strengthen cooperation among African nations while promoting the core principles of Olympism—excellence, friendship, and respect.

The forum also serves as a platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and the development of innovative approaches to Olympic education across the continent.

NOC-K president Shadrack Maluki expressed confidence in the country’s preparedness at hosting the high-level continental forum saying:”This event presents a significant opportunity for Kenya to showcase its commitment to Olympic education and the development of sport across Africa. We are honoured to host delegates from across the continent in Nairobi and to provide a platform that fosters collaboration, learning, and unity through sport.”

The four-day event features a series of interactive workshops, expert-led seminars, panel discussions, and cultural exchange sessions.