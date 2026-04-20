Shujaa to renew rivalry with South Africa as World Championship heads to Valladolid

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Shujaa fly-half Nygel Amaitsa in action against France during the Hong Kong Sevens. [World Rugby]

Kenya’s national rugby sevens team, Shujaa, will face a tough test after being drawn in a difficult Pool A for the upcoming SVNS World Championship set for Valladolid, Spain, from May 29–31 next month

Shujaa will take on heavyweights South Africa, Australia, and Great Britain in what has already been labelled the “group of death.”

The tournament, to be staged at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla, is a key round as teams push for promotion to the top-tier World Rugby Sevens Series Division One.

Kenya head into the tournament placed seventh in the standings after the opening leg in Hong Kong, where they collected eight points from a mixed performance.

They now face a steep challenge against top-ranked South Africa, who lead the standings with 20 points after winning the Hong Kong 7s title dominantly.

The Blitzboks underlined their strength with a convincing 35-7 win over Argentina in the final, making them the team to beat heading into Valladolid.

Argentina sit second with 18 points, while Spain is third with 16. New Zealand follow in fourth place with 14 points, and Fiji complete the top five with 12 points.

Australia, who are also in Kenya’s pool, are sixth with 10 points, just two ahead of Shujaa. Great Britain, Kenya’s other pool opponent, is lower down in 10th place with three points, but remains a dangerous side with experience on the global stage.

Pool B features Argentina, New Zealand, Uruguay, and Germany, while Pool C includes Spain, Fiji, France, and the USA, setting up competitive matchups across the board.

For Shujaa, the task is clear: deliver strong performances against top opposition to improve their standing and keep their promotion hopes alive. With little room for error in such a tough group, Kenya will need to be at their best in Valladolid.

At the end of the three-legged SVNS World Championship runs (Hong Kong, Valladolid, and Bordeaux), the top eight teams will form part of the 2026-2027 World Rugby Sevens Series Division One teams, while the bottom four will be relegated to SVSNS Division 2.