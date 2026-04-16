Ruto hails Starlets after FIFA series runners-up finish

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Kenya's Harambee Starlets players celebrate finishing runners-up against Australia Matilda's during their FIFA Women's Series 2026 match on April 15, 2026.[Stafford Ondego, Standard]

President William Ruto has congratulated the Harambee Starlets following their historic runners-up finish at the FIFA Series Women’s Tournament, describing their performance as a major milestone for women’s football in Kenya.

In a message shared on X on Wednesday, the President praised the national women’s team for their resilience and determination, noting that they had carried the country’s hopes with pride on the global stage.

“Well done, Harambee Starlets, on finishing runners-up at the FIFA Series Women’s Tournament. You carried the nation’s hopes with pride, rising to the occasion and showcasing your talent on the global stage,” Ruto said.

He commended the team’s discipline and growing strength, adding that their performance throughout the tournament reflected the progress Kenya has made in developing women’s football.

“Your performance throughout the tournament is a clear testament to your discipline, resilience, and growing strength as a team,” he added.

The Starlets sealed a place in the final after an impressive run against higher-ranked opponents, marking one of their best outings in international competition. However, they fell short in the final, losing 2-0 to the Australia Women’s National Team.

Despite the defeat, the campaign has been widely hailed as a breakthrough moment, signaling Kenya’s growing competitiveness on the global stage.

The FIFA Series tournament, which brings together teams from different confederations, offered the Starlets a rare opportunity to test themselves against stronger and more experienced opposition.

Ruto expressed optimism about the future of the team, urging players to build on the experience gained and remain focused ahead of upcoming assignments.

“This achievement signals even greater promise ahead. Build on the lessons learned and the experience gained, and continue preparing with focus and determination for the challenges to come. I have no doubt that you will rise even higher. Hongera, Starlets!” he said.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo also lauded the team, describing the runners-up finish as a historic first for Kenya in international women’s football.

“Congratulations to the Harambee Starlets for an outstanding performance at the Women's FIFA Series International Friendlies. Despite today’s 2–0 loss to the Australia Women’s National Team, finishing second in the tournament marks a historic first for Kenya in international football,” Omollo said.

The Starlets’ performance has renewed attention on the growth of women’s football in Kenya, a sector that has in recent years gained momentum through increased investment, structured leagues, and exposure to international competitions. Left -Harambee Starlets' Mwanalima Adam outpace Raso Hayley of Australia Matilda during their FIFA Women's Series 2026 match at Nyayo on April 15, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

As the team returns home, focus is expected to shift to strengthening squad depth, improving training infrastructure, and ensuring sustained support from stakeholders.

Football fans say maintaining this momentum will be key to translating recent success into consistent performances on bigger stages, including continental and global tournaments.