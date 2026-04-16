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Harambee Starlets fall to Matildas in Fifa Series final

By Robert Abong'o | Apr. 16, 2026
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Australia Matilda's players celebrate winning the FIFA Women's Series 2026 tournament at Nyayo National Stadium on April 15, 2026.[Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenyans miss many chances against the star-studded Australia side.

The match was the final of the Fifa Series after the two sides beat India and Malawi to reach the final.

History was written in the Nairobi sunset as Kenya’s Harambee Starlets went toe-to-toe with Australia’s Matildas for the first time in a Fifa-sanctioned clash last evening. 

The Matildas outclassed Kenya 2-0 under the lights at an almost packed Nyayo Stadium, with Chelsea legend Sam Kerr and Everton’s Clare Wheeler finding the back of the net. 

 Starlets, 128th in the current Fifa rankings, started the game in impressive fashion, with the frontline led by Tereza Engesha piling early pressure on the Aussies, forcing mistakes from the backline, much to the appreciation of the Kenyan fans. 

 The Kenyans, however, could not find a clean chance on goal in the Australia box, with the Matildas’ solid defence winning most of the second balls, slowly growing into the game while controlling most of the possession. 

 Kenya’s Fasila Omondi proved to be a problem on the right wing, constantly making clever runs behind the Aussie defenders, delivering dangerous crosses to trouble goalkeeper Arnold Mackenzie. 

Kenya's Harambee Starlets players celebrate finishing runners-up against Australia Matilda's during their FIFA Women's Series 2026 match at Nyayo National Stadium on April 15, 2026.[Stafford Ondego, Standard]

 Australia, however, took the lead in the 24th minute after Harambee Starlets goalkeeper Lilian Onyango failed to hold on to a low strike from Chelsea striker Sam Kerr.

 Starlets’ biggest chance came right before the break when a beautifully constructed counter-attack saw Fasila hit the post. 

 Australia started strongly in the second half, with Arsenal striker Caitlin Foord forcing a save from goalkeeper Onyango, before blazing another shot over the crossbar after a well-worked cross on the right from Kerr.

 They doubled their lead in the 53rd minute after confusion saw Clare Wheeler weave her way through the Kenyan backline, leaving defenders in her wake before calmly slotting the ball into the back of the net.

 Coach Beldine Odemba decided to spice things up at the hour mark, bringing on Lwangu Elizabeth for Madalina Airin who looked to have been struggling to keep up with the pace of the game.

 The Aussies thought they had gone three up in the 62nd minute when Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord finished off a low cross, but was quickly ruled out for offside.

 Odemba subbed on Airo Mercy for Obunyu Tereza in the 70th minute, hoping to inspire Starlets to atleast get a consolation, as more chances were being created from Fasila’s wing.

 Lwangu could have given Kenya a consolation 10 minutes from full time after a through pass from the already impressive Fasila leaving her one on one with the Australia goalkeeper. Mackenzie denied Lwangu twice, making crucial saves to keep the visitors’ lead in check. 

 Despite a late surge from Kenya, the Matildas kept calm and controlled the pace of the game, leaving coach Odemba with no choice but asking her players to try find the strikers through desperate long balls at the opponents’ centre backs. 

 Starlets will now shift their focus to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in June, hoping to use the tournament to qualify for the next Fifa World Cup.

 In the earlier game, India beat Malawi 3-2 in a juicy encounter. Astam Oraon (18’), Aveka Singh (45+1’), and Priyadharshini Selladurai (84’) scored for India, while Malawi’s goals came from Khumalo Ireen (42’) and Henry Deborah (60’).

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Harambee Starlets Australia Matilda's Nyayo Stadium, Fasila Omondi
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