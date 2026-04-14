School Games: Near misses initiate soul searching for big shots

The final whistle in Kisumu did more than crown new champions at the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National Term One Games.

It also signaled a moment of reckoning for some of the country’s most decorated sports giants.

For teams like Kisumu Day, Kakamega High, St Joseph’s Boys Kitale, Kisii School, Nyamira Girls and Lukenya School, the 2026 edition was not about glory, but hard lessons, near misses and the painful reality of a shifting competitive landscape.

Beyond those who made it to Kisumu, some former champions did not even qualify for the national stage.

Defending handball champions Kimilili High School failed to make the cut, while Musingu High School, once a dominant force in hockey, also missed out on the games entirely.

Others include Butula Boys (rugby), Koyonzo (rugby), Sawagongo (basketball), Agoro Sare (basketball and rugby), Maseno School (rugby and basketball) and Manyatta (handball).

These are institutions with deep sporting pedigree, schools that have, for years, defined excellence in rugby, basketball and hockey.

Yet in Kisumu, they found themselves chasing shadows cast by emerging and resurgent sides, a clear indication that the balance of power in school sports is evolving.

Kisii School, East Africa rugby champions, came into the national games with a strong run and hopes of reclaiming the title.

Their journey to the final reinforced their credentials, but they fell short when it mattered most, losing 15-8 to Nairobi’s Upper Hill School.

It was a tightly contested match, but one that exposed the fine margins that now separate champions from contenders.

For Kisii, the defeat will sting, not just because of the missed opportunity, but because of how close they came. Having built momentum through disciplined forward play and structured defense, their inability to convert pressure into points in the final proved costly.

Former national rugby 15s champions Kakamega High School also endured a difficult outing, failing to stamp their authority in a competition they once dominated. Head coach Amos Wamanga admitted that the gap has narrowed and his side must respond.

“We have to go back and work on our basics, especially our decision-making and fitness,” said Wamanga.

“The level is higher now and we must prepare better if we want to compete strongly at East Africa and next year.”

In hockey, 2017 East Africa champions Kisumu Day had a mixed campaign, finishing fourth despite showing flashes of brilliance. Head coach Booker Odhiambo pointed to inconsistency as their biggest undoing.

“We showed we can compete with the best, but we were not consistent enough,” said Odhiambo.

“Going forward, we will focus on discipline, better finishing and more friendly matches to prepare for East Africa.”

Girls' defending hockey champions Tigoi Girls endured a shocking group-stage exit, failing to reach the knockouts in what was one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. Their early elimination underlined how unforgiving the competition has become.

Nyamira Girls, the 2023 East Africa hockey champions, also fell short of expectations, losing in the final after a strong run.

While they remain among the region’s top sides, their defeat showed that maintaining dominance is becoming increasingly difficult.

In basketball, the story was no different. Former national champions Laiser Hill Academy were knocked out earlier than expected, while two-time champions Dr Aggrey High School failed to make the knockout stage altogether.

Their struggles highlighted the rise of new forces and the declining grip of traditional giants on the game.

Lukenya School experienced heartbreak in the boys’ basketball final, narrowly losing 54-51 to Friends School Kamusinga. It was a game defined by intensity, tactical awareness and composure under pressure, qualities Lukenya has long been known for.

Perhaps the most striking struggles came from St Joseph’s Boys Kitale, a school synonymous with success across multiple disciplines, particularly in basketball, handball and athletics.

Their campaign in Kisumu failed to meet expectations, with early setbacks derailing their quest for silverware.