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School Games: Newbies St Mary's Yala make semis as Butere to face Barchando

By Washington Onyango | Apr. 9, 2026
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Tom Joseph of St Mary's School Yala in action during the Nyanza Region games at Maseno School on March 21,2026. [Washington Onyango,Standard]

St Mary’s Yala, who were making their debut at the Brookside National Secondary School Term One games, finished top of Group B after seeing off Friends School Kamusinga 74-72 to make the last four on Thursday at Kisumu Polytechnic Grounds.

Yala qualified for the nationals in rather controversial circumstances after Agoro Sare High School, who were crowned Nyanza champions following their 60-59 victory over the Siaya County giants, were banned for a year and disqualified for using ineligible players.

Despite being their first time and many writing them off, Yala has proved many wrong after winning all their matches in a pool that had Friends School Kamusinga, Subunley, and Mangu High School.

Commonly referred to as the Black Saints, Yala began the competition on Tuesday with a commanding 76-31 win over Subunley before edging out Mangu 74-49.

In a penultimate decider that would determine who tops the pool, Yala came through again to edge out heavyweights Kamusinga 74-72.

Speaking ahead of the semis, Yala trainer Seth Midigo was quick to write off the favorite tag local fans have branded the team, saying basketball is only won on the court.

Midigo said he believes in his boys and is ready for Lukenya, another tough side that has graced the nationals over the years.

“We played well so far. It was scrappy against Kamusinga, but we are unbeaten, and we will use that to motivate ourselves and make the finals. It won’t be easy, but we are mentally ready for the games,” said Midigo.

Defending champions Laiser Hill will play Kamusinga in the other semifinal, with former champions Dr Aggrey and Dagoretti exiting the games.

In girls’ semifinals, defending champions Butere Girls are on course to win their fourth straight national title after booking a date with Barchando from Siaya County.

Barchando, who were also handed a spot at the national games after the disqualification of Asumbi Girls, defeated Ikuth 50-49 to make the last four.

“It’s a game at a time for us. We have no pressure, and the defending title tag doesn’t affect the girls who are playing each game as a final. The goal, however, remains the same: to go home with the top prize,” said Odeke.

Former champions Kaya Tiwi square it out with Rift Valley champions St Brigids in the other semifinal.

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Related Topics

Brookside National Secondary School 2026 Term One Games Kisumu Polytechnic Grounds Agoro Sare High School
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