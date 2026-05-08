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CS stunned after finding offices deserted at 8am

By Abdimalik Hajir | May. 8, 2026
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Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku (centre) calls for customer service excellence. [File, Standard]

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku was on Thursday stunned after finding government offices in Garissa deserted during an impromptu visit at 8am.

The CS said that he found only one cashier at the regional offices, commending police officers whom he said were manning the building.

“At the regional offices there were more than 10 Kenyans who were waiting to be served. By the time I was leaving there was nobody to serve them,” he said.

Ruku, who was accompanied by area Woman Rep Udgoon Siyat and County Commissioner Mohamed Mwabudzo, walked from office to office before visiting the Huduma Centre. Even the county government offices were empty.

According to the CS, the government increased the salaries for all public servants in January and  backdated the increment to July, adding that basic, commuter and house allowance was also increased.

“There should be no reason as to why we are not putting our best forward as public service. Customer service excellence is what the President of Kenya is calling upon to all public servants,” he said.

According human resource procedure manual, public servants in northeastern region should report to work at 7.30am, break for lunch between 12.30 and 2.30pm, and leave the office at 4.30pm.

The CS said public service excellence could be achieved if all workers are committed.

“I am going to push to ensure all those who are responsible to ensure they are in the office at the right time and are doing what is right and if they cannot be in the office at the right time then they have no business continuing to be public servants,” he said.

He said public servants are not supposed to be forced to work.

Ruku, however, commended the Huduma Centre staff, where by the time he visited work was ongoing. 

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Related Topics

Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku Garissa Government Offices Woman Rep Udgoon Siyat Garissa Huduma Centre
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