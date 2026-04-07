School Games: St Mary's Yala eye three titles at KSSSA national finals in Kisumu

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St Mary's Yala captain Emmanuel Obado flies in to score against Kisii during the Nyanza Region handball boys preliminaries played at Maseno School on Match 20,2026. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

St Mary’s School Yala are heading into the KSSSA National Term One Games in Kisumu with bold ambitions, targeting three national titles in handball, rugby 15s and basketball.

The Siaya County giants have enjoyed a strong build-up to the nationals, qualifying teams in all three disciplines and arriving in Kisumu full of confidence after impressive performances at the Nyanza Region games.

In rugby 15s, Yala are making a return to the national stage after eight years and are determined to reclaim past glory. The 2003 national champions have shown great improvement, highlighted by their dominant run at the regional games where they stunned East Africa champions Kisii School twice.

Yala beat Kisii 11-3 in the preliminaries before edging them 9-6 in a tense final to lift the regional title. Head coach Shellan Nyawira said the team’s revival has been built on restoring belief among the players.

“We found a group that had lost hope, but we focused on building confidence, discipline and teamwork. Now the boys believe in themselves again,” said Nyawira.

Team captain Andy Omondi believes their recent success has prepared them well for the national challenge.

“We respect all our opponents, but we are not afraid. Our goal is to go all the way and fight for the title,” said Omondi.

Yala have been drawn in a tough pool alongside All Saints Embu, Kwale High and Upper Hill, in what promises to be a stern test of their title credentials.

In handball, Yala head to Kisumu as Nyanza Region champions and one of the teams to watch. They have been in fine form, beating Manyatta 30-18 in the semifinals before edging Kisii School 27-25 in the final.

Head coach Bon Ongili believes his team has what it takes to win the national title.

“These players are special. They fight for each other and their belief is strong. We are not going to Kisumu to make up the numbers, we want to win,” said Ongili.

Yala face a tough challenge in a group that includes Western champions Musingu School, St Joseph Boys Kitale and Kenyatta Secondary School.

In basketball, Yala will be making their first ever appearance at the nationals in the boys’ category. Their qualification came after Nyanza champions Agoro Sare were banned for fielding ineligible players, handing Yala a second chance after losing the regional final 60-59.

Head coach Seth Midigo said the team stayed focused despite the setback.

“We continued training because we believed the process would be fair. The boys stayed ready and now we have our chance. We want to show what we can do,” said Midigo.

Yala have been drawn in Group B alongside giants Friends School Kamusinga and Mang’u High, setting up a tough debut campaign.

With three teams in contention, Yala will be hoping their momentum and belief can carry them to a historic triple triumph in Kisumu.