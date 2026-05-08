Uhuru's woes deepen as Jubilee party mediation talks hit a snag

Former PresidentUhuruKenyatta appears to be on the receiving end from all directions, ranging from personal attacks, threats to deny him perks and attempts to emasculate his position asJubileepartyleader.
His intention to install Fred Matiang’i as his deputy in the leadership of thepartynow remains a wish after themediationprocess ordered to unblock the stalematehitasnagyesterday.
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