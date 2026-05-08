Uhuru's woes deepen as Jubilee party mediation talks hit a snag

Uhuru Kenyatta and Fred Matiang’i face uncertainty as Jubilee Party leadership wrangles stall planned changes amid ongoing internal disputes.[ File , Standard]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta appears to be on the receiving end from all directions, ranging from personal attacks, threats to deny him perks and attempts to emasculate his position as Jubilee party leader.

His intention to install Fred Matiang’i as his deputy in the leadership of the party now remains a wish after the mediation process ordered to unblock the stalemate hit a snag yesterday.