We don't know number of Kenyans in Russia military, admits Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi before the Senate Labour Committee at Bunge Towers in Nairobi, on May 7, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has confessed that the government is unable to confirm the number of Kenyans recruited into Russian military operations.

Mudavadi, who heads the Foreign and Diaspora Affairs ministry, claimed some had travelled without notifying the authorities or even their families.