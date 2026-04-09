How emerging boxers shocked big names to book Hit Squad slot

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Light Fly Weight's Tonny Muoki (left) of Kangemi Boxing club and Fredrick Kamau of Thailand Boxing Club during Nairobi 5th League at New Trade Market, Githurai on Dec 14, 2024. [File, Standard]

Young boxers are putting their hands up to be considered for national team duty after impressive show in various competitions.

The youngsters withered the storm from the humble beginnings of their training sessions in the slums with their respective clubs to a point of gaining recognition of the national team selectors in the fight for top honours.

And after going through the National Novices Championships and the National Intermediate Championships that qualified them for Kenya Open Championships, they have gained their way into the provisional squad of the National Boxing Team.

This talented youngsters who showed their worth by disappointing experienced boxing veterans if not legends at their debut in top flight boxing at the Kenya Open Boxing Championships, a tournament that attracts who’s who in the national boxing scene.

One of the youngsters is bantamweight Chris Musyoki of Kenya Prisons.

Musyoki defeated 2019 All Africa Games flyweight gold medallist Hassan Bakari 3-2 in a split points’ decision in the bantamweight semi-final match to cruise into the finals where he lost to experienced Dennis Muthama of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) who equally has been a thorn in Bakari’s flesh.

Muthama won the bout when the referee stopped the contest (RSC) in the third round to save Musyoki from further punishment.

Musyoki who marched into Kenya Open from Nairobi Open Championships had earlier warned his opponents that he was in for bigger things.

“Qualification into Kenya Open from Nairobi Open Championships is what I had longed for. Now, I’m ready for bigger things and I’ll nor underrate any of my opponents in my future national assignments,” he told Nairobian Sports at Kaloleni Social Hall.

True to his word, Musyoki never looked down upon any of his opponents in his opening bouts of the event until he was stopped by Muthama in the bantamweight finals.

“This is a warning not to be complacent in my future national and international assignments, my experience notwithstanding,” Bakari said.

He added: “I’m going back to the drawing board to chart on the way forward after this loss. It’s an eye opener ahead of many international assignments.”

Musyoki confirmed he was ready for more competitive matches.

National coach Musa Benjamin confirmed Musyoki’s inclusion into the provisional squad for the 2026 international assignments in a congested year for international assignments.

“All winners in the semis and finals of Kenya Open are part of the provisional squad, Musyoki notwithstanding,” said the national team coach.

Kenya is faced with seven international assignments this year.

They include the Elite World Women Boxing Championships whose dates and venue are yet to be announced, World Cup 1 in Brazil next month, World Cup 2 in China on June 13-22 and Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland from July 23 to August 2.

Others are Elite World Men Boxing Championships in September, Africa Boxing Championships in Nairobi in October, Africa Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal in November and the World Cup Finals in Uzbekistan on November 25.

Another youngster is sensational Kenya Police southpaw boxer Emmanuel Omollo who beat experienced Washington Wandera of KDF in the semi-finals of the lightweight (60kg) match.

This was the second time Omollo had floored Wandera.

Omollo went on to emerge the Kenya Open lightweight champion after beating Ben Juma of Kasarani Youth on RSC in the second round.

Ben Juma with his teammate brother Chris Juma also impressed Benjamin after overcoming some experienced hands. They equally booked slots in Hit Squad provisional squad.

Ben had beaten Erick Odoyo of Kisumu in the semi-finals only to lose to Omollo in the lightweight finals.

On his part, Chris (Juma) stopped Joseph Gatambo of KDF in featherweight (57kg) semis and went ahead to dismiss experienced policeman Mwinyi Kombo in the finals.

Kombo had beaten Rolex Otieno in the other semi-final match.

Benjamin described the youngsters as talented with bright future. For the first time, Sombea Boxing Club have a player in the national team.

He’s Ayub Waweru who beat Warren Onyango of KDF in light welterweight finals on RSC Round 2.

Earlier, Waweru had dispatched veteran Pius Macharia also of KDF in the semis. All the boxers will be training with their respective clubs before they get to the residential training for different international assignments.

National coach Benjamin said even the beaten legends still have a chance in his squads as it will be selected on merit.