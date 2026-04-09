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Bingwafest boosts athletes' preparation ahead of major events

By Standard Sports | Apr. 9, 2026
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Bingwa Fests prepare athletes for other major athletic events in the country and nationally . [File]

Athletics Kenya Athletes Representative Milcah Chemos says local competitions such as  Bingwa Fest are playing a crucial role in preparing athletes for major international events.

Speaking after the national finals of the second edition of BingwaFest at Kinoru Stadium, Chemos noted that the event has been particularly beneficial for athletes without sponsorship.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank BingwaFest for coming up with this event, which has really helped upcoming athletes, especially those who do not have sponsorship. This year, the event has been of great help to our athletes as they prepared for various competitions, including the relays in Botswana last week,” she said.

Her remarks come as trials for the World Athletics Relays 2026 and the Africa Senior Athletics Championships get underway at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

“We have an idea of the shape in which the athletes are in as we head for the AK combined trials for the World Relays and African Senior Championships next week. I hope we will have more events next season. Having the 3,000m steeplechase could be beneficial, especially for the under-20 athletes,” Chemos added.

In the women’s 10,000 metres, Maureen Chebor successfully defended her title, crossing the line in 32:17.2. Phanuel Yego finished second in 32:20.7, while Miriam Chebet came third in 32:34.9.

“I am happy to defend the title I won in Siaya during the first edition. Today’s race was good, and everything went on as I had planned. My focus now shifts to this year’s Commonwealth Games,” Chebor said.

In the men’s race, Robert Kiprop claimed the 10,000m title in 29:06.2, edging out Daniel Ebenyo, who clocked 29:08.5, while Mathew Kipkoech finished third in 29:09.8.

Fresh from the Berlin Half Marathon, where he set a personal best, Kiprop said the victory came as a surprise.

“I am grateful for the win. I just came from Berlin, where I ran a personal best in the half-marathon and I did not expect to win today as I still have some blisters from the race. I am grateful to (Daniel) Ebenyo for pushing Kipkoech and I. We all train at Iten, and it was beautiful pushing each other. For the last lap, we were three of us at the front and we just decided to go for it as everyone fought for their position.”

 

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Bingwa Fest Athletics Kenya Kenyan athletes Africa Senior Athletics Championships
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