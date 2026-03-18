Battle of titans in the offing as six national champions fight meet

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Western Region school games are not just a competition for students but a battleground where stars are born, dreams are forged and legacies tested.

This year’s regional Term One games that begin in Vihiga County today will be no different as six national champions take on the fields with relentless drive to defend their regional titles and qualify for the national games.

Stakes are higher for the six as they seek to overpower their fierce opponents who are keen to dethrone them and book tickets to this year’s Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National Term One games set for April 7-11 in Kisumu.

With defending champions, former national and East Africa winners as well as purported underdogs who are eager to end years of heartbreak in the mix, the boys’ rugby 15s contest promises to be the most captivating.

Reigning national champions Vihiga High School will be looking to reassert their dominance and prove that they deserved last year’s success.

However, they face an uphill task going against former holders who are yearning to reclaim their lost glory.

Former powerhouses Kakamega High School, St Peter’s High School Mumias, Bungoma High School and 2023 national winners Butula who return from a one-year ban spice up the battle.

Having all lifted the national gong, these titans are hurting from recent upsets and are eager to prove that they may have been down for a while but they are back and still have the fire and skills to grab the top spot.

Kakamega’s Barbarians, who yearn to secure their return to the national stage after many years in the cold, are in Group B alongside Senende Boys, Butula and Bokoli Boys. Vihinga launch their defence in Group A which also include Bungoma, St Peter’s and Amukura.

Kakamega coach Amos Wamanga exuded confidence saying he believes his charges are ripe for the big stage.

“For the last four years, we have never played at the nationals but I believe that my current squad has what it takes to qualify for this year’s championship. We have not just been waiting but working on this moment for the last three years and I think our efforts will pay off,” Wamanga said.

In hockey, Musingu High School will be out to exert dominance over their opponents, including former national and East Africa champions Friends School Kamusinga (FSK).

FSK on the other hand will be hoping to avenge the losses that locked them out of the national games for the past three years. Musingu dethroned FSK in 2023 and have dominated both the Western Region and national games since then.

Keen to extend their reign to four years in a row, they will launch their campaign in Group A against Mundika, Bungoma High and Kaimosi Boys. FSK will battle in Group B against Kolanya, Nyang’ori and Kakamega High.

National girls’ champions Friends School Tigoi will also put their title on the line as they look to fend off strong competition from former winners St Cecilia Misikhu who will be out to secure their return to the nationals.

Tigoi will also be up against rookies Shieywe Secondary School who won the Kakamega County titles and their compatriots Sacred Heart Mukumu. Madira Girls, Moi Girls Kamusinga and the Busia County duo of St Austin’s Kingandole and St Cecilia Nangina will also be chasing the girls’ trophy.

Reigning national and East Africa handball champions St Luke’s Kimilili and Moi Girls Kamusinga will have everything to play for when they take on their opponents.

With three major trophies at stake, the duo must fire from all cylinders for the slightest mistakes would see them crash out of the race and lose all their crowns. Butere Girls High School cannons will be on a mission to book their ticket to Kisumu where they will be hoping to successfully defend their basketball titles.