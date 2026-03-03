×
School Games: St Mary's Yala and Ng'iya Girls ready to shine again in Siaya

By Washington Onyango | Mar. 3, 2026
St Mary's Yala Emannuel Obado scores during handball match against Orero at Nyanza Region games on March 14, 2025. [File,Standard]

Defending champions Ng’iya Girls and St Mary’s Yala are the teams to watch as the Siaya County Term One games get underway at Ukwala High School in Ugenya Sub County.

Ng’iya head into the championships as holders of the girls’ hockey and basketball titles.

In girls’ basketball, Ng’iya are in Group A alongside Sinaga, Kanyibok and Usinda. It looks like a balanced pool, but Sinaga could offer the biggest test. Group B has former champions Barchando, Rangala, Aluor and Kandaria, with Rangala and Barchando expected to fight for a semi-final slot.

Ng’iya basketball coach Naftali Ambala said his team is ready.

“We have prepared well and corrected our mistakes from the sub-county level. The girls understand what is at stake. We are defending champions and we want to keep our title,” said Ambala. “Every team wants to beat us, but we are focused on our game.”

In girls’ hockey, Ng’iya headline Group A with Kitambo and Nyawara. Group B has Nyamira, Nyamninia, Lwak and Mbaga. Nyamira could set up a strong semi-final clash if they top their pool.

St Mary’s Yala, on the other hand, have a busy schedule. They are chasing the boys’ basketball title while seeking to defend their rugby 15’s and handball crowns.

In boys’ basketball, Yala are in Group A with Ugenya, Obambo and Chianda. It is a tricky group, especially with hosts Ugenya eager to impress at home. Group B has Ambira, Nyagondo, Maranda and Usenge.

Yala basketball coach Leonard Okuku is confident.

“No team can stop us in Nyanza,” said Okuku. “We showed our strength when we beat defending champions Sawagongo 116-68 at sub-county. The boys are hungry and ready.”

In rugby 15’s, Yala are in Group A with Chianda, Maranda and Barding. Group B brings together Ambira, Sawagongo, Ugenya High and Ndenga. Sawagongo and Ambira could battle for top spot there.

In boys’ handball, Yala lead Group A against Nyagondo, Hafumbre and Kandaria. Group B has Dirk Alison, Usenge, Maranda and Rangala.

Siaya County Secondary School Sports Association chairman Ngala Mbuor assured teams of proper arrangements.

“We have worked closely with security officers and health officials to ensure a safe event. All venues have been inspected and approved. We are ready to host successful games in Ugenya,” said Mbuor. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

