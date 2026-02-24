Premier League race for glory and survival gathers great pace

Audio By Vocalize

Bidco United's Kassim Juma (left) and Gor Mahia's Mike Kibwage in SportPesa League their opening match, 2025/26 season at Moi International Sports Center, Nairobi. September 21, 2025. [File, Standard]

The SportPesa Premier League title race and relegation battle is beginning to take shape with 13 matches left before the end of the 2025-2026 season.

With an improved Sh15 million prize for the champions and no promotion-relegation playoffs this year, pressure is mounting at both ends of the table as teams push for glory or survival.

At the top, record champions Gor Mahia remain firmly on course to reclaim the title they lost to Kenya Police last season. K’Ogalo lead the standings with 46 points after 21 matches and strengthened their grip at the summit with a convincing 3-0 win over KCB on Sunday.

The result widened their gap over second-placed AFC Leopards and underlined their growing confidence heading into the final stretch.

Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor admitted the title race is far from over despite his side’s strong position. He urged his players to maintain their aggressive approach in the remaining matches.

“We must keep pushing every week and remain aggressive. The race is still open and we must keep our momentum and hope for the best at the end of the season,” said Akonnor.

AFC Leopards kept the pressure alive with a 2-1 win over Posta Rangers, moving to 40 points with a game in hand. The victory kept Ingwe’s hopes of ending their 28-year title drought alive, having last won the league in 1998.

Elsewhere in the top four, Shabana boosted their chances with a narrow 1-0 win over Tusker to reach 37 points, while Kakamega Homeboyz sit fourth with 34 points despite not being in action this round.

Murang’a Seal missed a chance to climb higher after falling 3-2 to Bandari, leaving them fifth on 33 points. Bandari’s win pushed them to 31 points and back into the conversation for a top-four finish.

Nairobi United were among the biggest winners of the weekend after thrashing Bidco United 3-0 to climb to 28 points.

The result strengthened their mid-table cushion with three games in hand while deepening Bidco’s relegation worries.

While the title race intensifies at the top, the battle to avoid relegation is even tighter. With the bottom three teams set to be relegated automatically to the National Super League, five clubs are locked in a tense survival fight.

APS Bomet remain in danger despite holding Kenya Police to a 0-0 draw. They sit just above the drop zone on 19 points alongside Kariobangi Sharks, who settled for a 1-1 draw with Mathare United.

Ulinzi Stars slipped deeper into trouble after losing 2-1 to Mara Sugar.

Sofapaka are currently rooted at the bottom with just 14 points.