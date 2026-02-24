×
The Standard

Stage set for the inaugural Daystar University charity run on March 7

By Jonah Onyango | Feb. 24, 2026
Daystar University LAP charity run will cover 5km, 10m and 21km, all beginning and ending at the Nairobi Arboretum. [File, Standard]

Olympics legend and national athletics hero, Kipchoge Keino will on March 7, flag off the Daystar University LAP charity run.

The LAP (Laban Ayiro Peter) run will help raise funds for needy students. 

Runners will cover 5km, 10m and 21km, all beginning and ending at the Nairobi Arboretum.

The charity races will bring together students, staff, alumni and the wider community in a shared mission to uplift underprivileged students within Daystar University community, including those living with disabilities, as well as international students with financial struggles.

“Each step we take together, we lift dignity, support inclusion and strengthen our community bonds. Therefore, we invite Kenyans to join us in this front and give a needy student reason to smile,” said the Vice Chancellor, Laban Ayiro, in his speech read by Dean, School of Communication, Robert Aswani.

“Keino’s achievements have inspired generations of runners across Kenya and the world. We will officially start the race with his blessings, and hope that this symbolic moment will reinforce our commitment to athletics excellence and community empowerment.”

The top three athletes in each category will receive trophies and certificates. 

Registration for the run is Sh2000 and tickets can be purchased through soldoutafrica.com.

