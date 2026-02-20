Action galore as Nairobi Region holds Term One championships

Audio By Vocalize

Soweto Academy celebrate their win against Parklands Arya during the Nairobi regional Secondary School basketball term One games at The Eastleigh High School. March 21, 2024. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The battle for tickets to this year’s Nairobi Region Term One games will gain momentum as teams clash at different venues across the city.

Former regional girls’ basketball champions Parklands Arya will today lock horns with Loresho Secondary School in the semi-finals of the Westlands Sub-County contest.

Arya, who have been overshadowed by Buruburu Girls and Olympic High over the years, are seeking to recapture the title they lost in 2017.

They last featured at the national games in 2016 and have continued to struggle in the absence of their former coach, Godfrey Mwaloma.

A win in the semis will see them play the winner of the Aga Khan High School and New Dawn in tomorrow’s final.

In the boys’ quarter-finals, Hospital Hill will take on Kabete Vet-Lab, while Nairobi School will play New Dawn. Kangemi Secondary School will clash with Loresho as Aga Khan tackle Farasi Lane in the last eight encounters. The matches will be played at Hospital Hill and Nairobi School.

In hockey, champions Mwiki Secondary School and Hospital Hill will be out to maintain their streak in their respective pool matches.

Mwiki, who sent an early warning to their opponents with resounding victories on day one of the championship, will tomorrow take on Starehe Girls Centre and St George’s Girls in their third and fourth Group A matches at Highway Secondary School.

Mwiki launched their title defence with an emphatic 8-0 won against Precious Blood Riruta, then thumped former champions Moi Girls Nairobi 7-0.

At Lenana School, former national champions Pangani Girls will be hoping to bounce back from a slow start, which saw them secure a point from a possible six in their first two Group B matches.

They will lock horns with Buruburu Girls and Ngara Girls in the hunt for victory. Buruburu and Ngara will also have a date with Mt Larvena, while Parklands Arya will take on State House Girls and Makongeni Secondary School.

Boys’ champions Hospital Hill will renew rivalry with Nairobi School, whom they dethroned last year, before taking on Mwiki, who had a good start, winning all their opening Group A matches.

Nairobi School will later play Dr. Ribeiro Parkland,s who entertainthe Moi Forces Academy (MFA) in their first encounter of the day.

In Kimilili Sub-County, reigning national and East Africa boys and girls handball champions St Luke’s Kimilili and Moi Girls Kamusinga (MGK) will be in action today.

Kimilili will lock horns with Kamuside Boys and Kibingei Friends Secondary School in Group A.

Hosts Friends School Kamusinga (FSK) will battle for a place in the semis against Chesamisi High School and Friends Kamasielo in Group B.

Kimilili coach Fenweck Opicho exuded confidence, saying they don’t expect stiff competition.

“At this level, we don’t feel threatened, but we go into the competition determined to do our best and qualify for the county games,” Opicho said.

MGK will take on Kamasielo and perennial rivals Matili in Group A, whereas St Joseph’s, Kibingei, and St Mary’s Sosio will clash in Group B.

Former national boys’ hockey champions FSK are favourites to lift the boys’ trophy.