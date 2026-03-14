Assent to Infrastructure law settles legal question, but legitimacy doubts linger

President Ruto signs the National Infrastructure Fund Act into law at State House, Nairobi. March 9, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto declared the signing into law of the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) this week as the most consequential event in the country’s development history. While this serves the political optics of the day, good students of the country’s development history would know that there have been bigger events that have shaped national development outcomes over the past six decades.