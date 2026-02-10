Kenya's Under-16 rugby stars set to shine at HSBC SVNS 2 Nairobi

The spotlight at this year’s HSBC SVNS 2 Nairobi will not only be on the world’s elite men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams, but also on Kenya’s rising youth talent.

During the landmark tournament, scheduled for 14–15 February 2026 at Nyayo Stadium, the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) will stage its regional Under-16 Rugby Series, giving 96 young players from across the country a rare chance to showcase their skills on a global platform.

For these young athletes, the opportunity to play during an international rugby event is a dream come true. It offers them exposure to the atmosphere of world-class competition, inspiration from elite players, and a pathway to pursue rugby at the highest level.

The Under-16 Series is designed to nurture future talent by providing competitive experience and visibility. It also reinforces Kenya’s reputation as a rugby powerhouse, investing in the next generation of players who will carry the sport forward.

This youth showcase has been made possible through support from the Kenya Power Foundation, which has committed Sh3 million to fund the initiative. The sponsorship ensures that logistics, kit, and player welfare are covered, allowing the young athletes to focus fully on their performance.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Logan Hambrick, Patron of the Kenya Power Foundation, said:

“By investing in youth rugby, we are not only nurturing future professional players but also empowering communities and promoting inclusion through sport. We are thrilled to see these young sportsmen and women take the field at HSBC SVNS 2 and believe this experience will inspire them to aim higher.”

The HSBC SVNS 2 is part of World Rugby’s new Global Sevens Framework, which guarantees gender parity and provides clear pathways to the elite level of international rugby. Nairobi joins Cape Town as the only African cities to host a World Rugby Sevens International, underscoring Kenya’s growing stature in the sport.

As the world’s best sevens players battle it out, Kenya’s Under-16s will have their moment in the spotlight, a powerful reminder that the future of rugby lies in the hands of the youth.