Kabras maintain unbeaten run, MMUST keep survival hopes alive

Kabras Sugar’s George Nyambua (left) and Brighton Mwalawa of Kenya Harlequins settle scores during Kenya Cup match at RFUEA Ground. Feb 10, 2024. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Defending champions Kabras Sugar maintained their unbeaten run in the 2025-2026 Kenya Cup campaign after thrashing Kenya Harlequin 48-13 in an entertaining round seven match played at the ASK Showgrounds in Kakamega yesterday.

Kenya Simbas rising star Patrick Lumumba scored a brace in the win that also saw the millers pick up their seventh consecutive bonus point win this season.

Kenya Harlequin kicked off the match on the front foot after converting two penalties to lead 6-0 before Edward Mwaura crossed over the whitewash as Kabras led for the first time 7-6 with Eric Cantona adding the extras.

Hillary Odhiambo joined the scoreboard soon with an unconverted try for 12-6 before Barry Robinson stretched the scores to 17-6 with another unconverted try heading into the break.

In the final half, Robinson picked up from where he left off with the bonus point try that took the hosts to a 22-6 lead after another missed conversion.

Another unconverted try by Collins Indeche took the score to 27-6. Cantona, who had missed four consecutive conversions, amended his poor kicks by splitting the Quins defence to score the sixth try of the match, which he converted to stretch Kabras’ lead to 34-6.

Patrick Lumumba joined the party as the hosts moved past the 40-point mark as Cantona added the extras for a 41-6 lead.

The Kenya Simbas blindside flanker sealed the win for the defending champions with his second of the game as Kabras won 48-13 with the visitors scoring a late consolation.

Victory moves Kabras Sugar to 35 points, their seventh consecutive bonus point victory.

In Nairobi, KCB saw off Nondescripts 36-14 to keep pressure on leaders Kabras, while Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) RFC kept their chances of surviving relegation alive after seeing off Kisumu RFC 25-12 in Kakamega.

Impala Saracens also secured a narrow, important win over university side Strathmore Leos after edging them out 23-20 to keep their survival hopes alive.

Daystar University Falcons, another side fighting to remain in Kenya Cup, also stunned Nakuru 35-20 to keep their fighting chances alive, while last year’s finalists Menengai Oilers maintained their pressure on five-time champions Kabras Sugar after edging Blak Blad 54-15.

Oilers are joint top alongside Kabras Sugar, both with 35 points, but separated on point difference.