Champions Kabras Sugar out to extend Kenya Cup sweetness

Defending champions Kabras Sugar will be looking to stretch their perfect start to the 2024-2025 Kenya Cup season to three matches when they welcome wounded Impala to the Kakamega Showground today.

The sugar men have begun the new campaign in ruthless fashion, crushing Daystar Falcons 58-0 last weekend after opening the title defence with a commanding 67-6 win over Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST).

Coach Carlos Katywa will expect the same efficiency at home, especially against an Impala side still searching for stability after a chaotic start to the season.

Impala have endured back-to-back heavy defeats beginning with a 87-5 humiliation by KCB followed by a 97-6 thrashing at the hands of Menengai Oilers.

Their shaky start came after the departure of head coach Louis Kisia and his assistant Jackson ‘Kalonje’ Katunga, leaving the technical bench in disarray just weeks to the new season.

New coach George Ndemi stepped in late and says the results reflect a team that simply did not have enough time to prepare.

“When I first took over the team, the first thing I knew was that they did not have a preseason. We are incorporating everything as we move along, but I know that by January, we will be in a better position than we are now and will win a few games,” Ndemi said.

Despite the difficult opening fixtures, he insists Impala will bounce back once they regain rhythm and settle under the new structure.

In Nakuru, league leaders Menengai Oilers will host Kisumu RFC as they aim to continue their flying form.

Kisumu face another stern test but hope to take lessons from their recent outings and steady their campaign.

At the RFUEA Grounds, Nondescripts face Nakuru in a meeting between two sides desperate to collect early-season points.

Blak Blad will also be in action, hosting an in-form Kenya Harlequin side that has impressed with improved structure and attacking play.

Meanwhile, KCB Rugby have made seven changes to the squad that will take on Strathmore Leos in the Jerry Olola derby at the KCB Sports Club.

Kenya Simbas tighthead prop Wilhite Mususi returns to the starting lineup, joining Patrick Ouko and Fidel Maina in the front row.

Towering lock Andy Cole Omolo also returns, pairing up with Winston Macharia in the second row.

In the back row, George Ooro starts against his former club, joining Joseph Wanjala and Felix Ojow, who keeps his place.

Samuel Asati remains at scrum-half, linking up with fly-half Brian Wahinya, as KCB seek to maintain their strong early form.

Elvis Namusasi shifts to fullback, Mike Wekesa starts on the left wing, and Kenya 7s star Vincent Onyala partners Tyson Maina in midfield as the bankers rotate their squad for the duel with Leos.

Elsewhere, the MMUST and Daystar Falcons fixture has been postponed due to graduation ceremonies at both universities.

MMUST held their event on Friday, while Daystar Falcons are preparing for their own, forcing the tie to be moved to a later date.