Kenya's national team Jasiri shines in Tong-Il Moo-Do tourney in Mombasa

Michael Omollo of Kenya (blue) fights Piyawak Masang of Thailand during the 12th Mombasa Open Tong-Il-Moo-Do International Championship in Mombasa on December 21, 2025. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Kenyans yesterday dominated their guests at the 12th edition of the Mombasa Open Tong-Il Moo-Do International Championship at the Aga Khan Academy Multi-Purpose Hall.

It was a great start for Kenya’s national team christened Jasiri who were looking to defend the overall title. Jasiri’s Michael Omollo thrilled Kenyans with his impressive win against Thailand’s Piyawak Masang.

Team Jasiri head coach Ibrahim Mchumba exuded confidence saying that Kenyans standards had improved based on the performance of the junior players.

“Junior players have performed well and we than the federation for hosting such events because it gives junior players exposure to international fights. It is a learning process for them since they are still very young."

Mchumba added that they have always had stiff competition from the Philippines and other Asian countries.

“We are catching up and almost at par with top countries and with such competitions I believe we will get even better.”

Jasiri player Samson Mambo said that he was keen to harvest more medals at the event. “When we failed to host last year’s competition, I was fortunate to get an opportunity to compete in other international events. I did well and won a silver medal my aim is to upgrade that and win gold at home,” Mambo said.

Emmanuel Wafula won gold in the junior male sparring category after beating fellow Kenyan Felix Bakari in the final.

En route to the final, Wafula had launched his quest with victory against Vanuatu’s Rodney Bulisale in the quarters to a book a semi-finals date with teammate Gideon Bwire who he also shoved out of his way. Bwire took home the bronze adding to Kenya’s medal haul.

In the boys six to 13 years category, Desmond Wekesa was crowned champion following victory against Daniel Masibayi also of Kenya. Giovani Sifuna and Griffin Nyongesa who lost in the semis completed the podium. Nyongesa was overpowered by eventual winner Wekesa while Sifuna lost to Masibayi in the last four contest.

South Korea’s Hyeri Cho was excited to have returned to Kenya saying that she was looking forward to excel in her respective events.

“This is my fourth time here and I was eager to return because it is always great to compete here despite the difference in weather conditions. It is very hot here but I was prepared for this because having been here before I knew what to expect. I’m hoping for impressive results in my individual as well as team competitions,” Cho said.