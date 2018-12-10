Rugby: Shujaa in yet another poor outing

Monday, December 10th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Rugby By Clement Wekulo:

Kenya Shujaa's Daniel Taabu tacles Daniel Bock of Namibia 7s at RFUEA Grounds during Safari 7s. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

A 33-24 win over Wales yesterday saw the national Sevens team finish 13th at the second round of the HSBC World Sevens Series in Cape Town, amassing three points in the process.

Johnstone Olindi and Cyprian Kuto both inked their names on the scoresheet as Shujaa trailed 12-17 at halftime.

On resumption, Olindi gave Kenya the lead with a quick brace before Leonard Mugaisi completed the scoring.?

Shujaa went to Cape Town on the back of a winless outing at the opening leg in Dubai last week and their first win in nine matches came against continental rivals Zimbabwe in the 13th place semi finals.

The 31-19 victory over the Cheetahs came as a huge relief, even though the side failed in their bid to contest for the Main Cup, again.

In what was a repeat of the 2018 Africa Sevens final, the Kenyans got themselves onto the scoresheet courtesy of tries by debutant Vincent Onyalla (2), Johnstone Olindi, Daniel Taabu and Dennis Ombachi.

To drop to the 13th place semi finals, the Kenyans lost 34-31 to Argentina, who were aided by Igancio Mendy’s hat-trick.

Shujaa’s frailty in winning possession from restarts was exploited by Argentina several times, the North Americans taking advantage to score crucial tries.

Murunga’s charges finally got off the mark on the stroke of halftime.?