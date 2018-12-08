Who are the players to watch out for as new SPL season starts today?

SPORTPESA KPL AWARDS Cliff Nyakeya display his Midfield of the year award trophy during Sportpesa KPL Awards at the School of Government in Kabete on Thursday 25/10/19[Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Most players have switched allegiances and will be hoping to shine for new employers.

Just like last season, the 2018/2019 SportPesa Premier League campaign presents an opportunity for players to shine for their respective clubs.

As the league kicks off today, we take a look at players worth keeping track of.

Shafiq Batambuze (Gor Mahia)

The former Tusker left back has perfectly filled the void left by his fellow countryman Godfrey Walusimbi at Gor Mahia.

With his combination of acceleration, skill, intelligence and strong finishing ability, the Ugandan is a difficult man to play against.

The dead-ball specialist has already shown glimpses of genuine quality in his first few months at K’Ogalo.

Michael Madoya (Tusker)

Though diminutive, Madoya is a technical and very talented player. On a good day he can win a game for his team. He has an excellent ability to read the game and control the tempo.

A lot is expected from the former Player of the Year as he tries to help his new club, Tusker, to win the SportPesa Premier League title.

James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks)

Mazembe is a modern day wing-back who can fit into any coach’s style of play either on the right or left flank.

He has been a joy to watch since joining Sharks directly Kakamega High School in 2017.

The 20-year-old Kenyan international, who claimed the MVP award after leading Kakamega to the finals of the 2017 Secondary School Games, is currently a joint top scorer in the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifiers with two goals. Tusker fc Michael Madoya against Silver Strikers during their International friendly match at Ruaraka Stadium on Friday 23/11/18[Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Said Tsuma (AFC Leopards)

Tsuma has the task of filling the void left by his former captain Duncan Otieno who joined Zambia’s Nkana in October. Opposing players find it difficult to rob the ball from the former Thika United man due to his low centre of gravity, and his speed helps him cover behind when asked to defend. With the quality in the team, he looks to help the team revive lost glory.

Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks)

The lanky striker seems to have slowly started realising his potential on the big stage.

Lokale has been considered as one of the most-promising and exciting players to watch in Kenya after impressive display both for Kariobangi Sharks and the Kenya U23 team.

He has the physique, pace, aerial prowess and an eye for goal.

Tobias Otieno (Sony Sugar)

The little-known 20-year-old defensive midfielder played a key role in Sony’s resurgence last season. His quick reactions and ability to shield the back four is what made the millers secure a top ten finish.

Simon Abuko (KCB)

The former AFC Leopards winger was invaluable for KCB in the National Super League last campaign, scoring 11 goals that helped the bankers earn an automatic ticket back to the Premier League.

He has a point to prove on his return to the topflight football after a harrowing spell in the den.

John Mwita (Western Stima)

His seven goals in the National Super League aided the powermen’s title triumph and return to the SportPesa Premier League. Kariobangi Sharks FC's James Mazembe and Francis Kahata (left) of Gor Mahia FC vie for the ball during supper Cup at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday 2. 2018. [Joah Onyango, Standard

Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United)

The midfielder of the year most obvious asset is his ability to take on defenders, run behind them as well as open up the defences with clever passes. He also weighs in with crucial goals.

He was among the top scorers for the Slum Boys last season when they put up a credible challenge.

Amos Kigadi (Vihiga United)

Kigadi shook off an injury scare to help Vihiga survive relegation last season. He scored in three of of the debutante’s last four matches to retain their Premier League status.