Over 250 golfers battle in Standard County Classic

Friday, December 7th 2018 | Golf By Maarufu Mohamed:

Orlando Lyomo; Standard CEO Orlando Lyomo makes a swing in a past Standard County Classic Tourney.[maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

An estimated 250 golfers will tomorrow compete in the ongoing Standard County Golf Classic at the par 72 Limuru Golf course.

The one-day 18-hole stableford tournament, which is sponsored by the Standard Group, has attracted golfers from the host club, guests and staff with valid handicaps as well as golfers from various clubs including Chairmen and Captains.

Kiambu Club captain Jeff Macharia said the 18-hole course, which is a 30-minute drive from Nairobi and is regarded as one of the most scenic in the country, is in fantastic shape.

Its greens are in good condition and ready to host the golfers.

“Actually the course provides a unique hole-by-hole challenge for all members, visitors and guests and the club management can assure all golfers of a good golfing day,” said Macharia.

According to the draw, the morning team will start off with the pairs of J.Mburu, P.Gathi, T.Sim and D.Mercer, while the 10th tee will be the pairs of J.Karume, N.Mungai, G,Barua and G.Munyaka, from 7:36am.

Standard Group’s Chief Executive Officer Orlando Lyomu, who is also a member of the club, will tee off at 12:42pm from the first tee alongside Cyrus kamau and three others.

The Group’s Human Resource Director and a member of Royal Nairobi Club, Nicholas Siwatom, will tee off at 12:34pm along with the club captain Jeff Macharia and three others.

Other Standard Group staff, who have confirmed participation, are Commercial Manager and a Member of Royal Nairobi Salim Bwika, who will be playing off handicap 25.

Bwika will tee off from the 10th tee at 8:48 am alongside S.Lugaria, J.Kamau and A.Koech, while the company’s Nyeri-based Photographer, Sammy Mose, will tee off from the first tee at 8am.

Standard Group’s Head of Corporate Affairs Charles Kimathi said the company was happy to head back to the Limuru course for the sixth consecutive year and promised to keep will continue to support the tourney.

“The Standard County golf classic has provided us with a platform to interact with clients and respond to their concerns and feedback. This is indeed positive for us,” said Kimathi.