Over 250 golfers battle in Standard County Classic
An estimated 250 golfers will tomorrow compete in the ongoing Standard County Golf Classic at the par 72 Limuru Golf course.
The one-day 18-hole stableford tournament, which is sponsored by the Standard Group, has attracted golfers from the host club, guests and staff with valid handicaps as well as golfers from various clubs including Chairmen and Captains.
Kiambu Club captain Jeff Macharia said the 18-hole course, which is a 30-minute drive from Nairobi and is regarded as one of the most scenic in the country, is in fantastic shape.
Its greens are in good condition and ready to host the golfers.
“Actually the course provides a unique hole-by-hole challenge for all members, visitors and guests and the club management can assure all golfers of a good golfing day,” said Macharia.
According to the draw, the morning team will start off with the pairs of J.Mburu, P.Gathi, T.Sim and D.Mercer, while the 10th tee will be the pairs of J.Karume, N.Mungai, G,Barua and G.Munyaka, from 7:36am.
To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Standard Group’s Chief Executive Officer Orlando Lyomu, who is also a member of the club, will tee off at 12:42pm from the first tee alongside Cyrus kamau and three others.
The Group’s Human Resource Director and a member of Royal Nairobi Club, Nicholas Siwatom, will tee off at 12:34pm along with the club captain Jeff Macharia and three others.
Other Standard Group staff, who have confirmed participation, are Commercial Manager and a Member of Royal Nairobi Salim Bwika, who will be playing off handicap 25.
Bwika will tee off from the 10th tee at 8:48 am alongside S.Lugaria, J.Kamau and A.Koech, while the company’s Nyeri-based Photographer, Sammy Mose, will tee off from the first tee at 8am.
Standard Group’s Head of Corporate Affairs Charles Kimathi said the company was happy to head back to the Limuru course for the sixth consecutive year and promised to keep will continue to support the tourney.
“The Standard County golf classic has provided us with a platform to interact with clients and respond to their concerns and feedback. This is indeed positive for us,” said Kimathi.
LATEST STORIES
Arsenal star out for rest of the season
New rules will help tame errant golfers
Over 250 golfers battle in Standard County Classic
Decision made on Fellaini’s hair pulling incident
Football legend Pele attacks Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo’s body fat and muscular mass revealed – He’s just 33!
- Arsenal star out for rest of the seasonFootball 54 minutes ago
- KCB coach Muthui’s delight at Africa slotVolleyball and Handball 11 hours ago
- Gor and Sharks prey on Africa’s big prize purseFootball 2 hours ago
- Manchester United squad to face Arsenal Football 1 day ago
- Governor Mike Sonko airlifts Conjestina Achieng to Nairobi for treatmentBoxing 1 month ago
- Vorskla 0-3 Arsenal: Emile Smith-Rowe proves Arsenal’s future is brightFootball 1 week ago
- Why Harambee Stars require Sh200m to prepare for AfconFootball 2 hours ago