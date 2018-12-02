Sharks silence Gor Mahia in Super Cup tie as Ingwe coach leaves the county

77 Sunday, December 2nd 2018 at 18:57 GMT +3 | Sunday, December 2nd 2018 at 18:57 GMT +3 | Football By Rodgers Eshitemi:

Kariobangi Sharks FC celebrate with trophy after beating Gor Mahia FC 1-0 during Super Cup match at Kasarani stadium on Sunday Dec 2, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Sidney Okale came off the bench to score a wondergoal as Kariobangi Sharks stunned record Kenyan Champions Gor Mahia 1-0 in front of their yet to be confirmed new coach Hassan Oktay in Sunday’s Super Cup at the Kasarani Stadium.

Okay, who arrived in the country on Sunday morning to replace Dylan Kerr, watched from the stands before walking into the dressing to give the players a pep talk after a frustrating first half barren draw.

However, seven minutes after his introduction, the lanky Kenya U23 striker danced through K’Ogalo defence before unleashing a left-footed curler into the near post of the beaten goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch.

This was the type of performance Sharks coach William Muluya needed ahead of Wednesday’s CAF Confederations Cup away return leg preliminary encounter against Djibouti’s Arta Solar. The SportPesa Shield champions hammered Arta 6-1 in the first leg tie in Nairobi last Tuesday, a day before Gor laboured to beat Malawian giants Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0 in their Champions League tie at Kasarani.

Sharks take on AFC Leopards in their 2018/2019 SportPesa Premier League opening match in Machakos on Sunday.

“It’s a great feeling to have won another cup with this youthful team. It gives us confidence and momentum heading into the new season,” said Muluya.

Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards might start the new season without their newly acquired head coach Nikola Kavazovic. The Serbian has reportedly left the country barely a week to the league’s kick off to attend to his ailing father. [Rodgers Eshitemi]