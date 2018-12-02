Sharks silence Gor Mahia in Super Cup tie as Ingwe coach leaves the county
Sidney Okale came off the bench to score a wondergoal as Kariobangi Sharks stunned record Kenyan Champions Gor Mahia 1-0 in front of their yet to be confirmed new coach Hassan Oktay in Sunday’s Super Cup at the Kasarani Stadium.
Okay, who arrived in the country on Sunday morning to replace Dylan Kerr, watched from the stands before walking into the dressing to give the players a pep talk after a frustrating first half barren draw.
However, seven minutes after his introduction, the lanky Kenya U23 striker danced through K’Ogalo defence before unleashing a left-footed curler into the near post of the beaten goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch.
This was the type of performance Sharks coach William Muluya needed ahead of Wednesday’s CAF Confederations Cup away return leg preliminary encounter against Djibouti’s Arta Solar. The SportPesa Shield champions hammered Arta 6-1 in the first leg tie in Nairobi last Tuesday, a day before Gor laboured to beat Malawian giants Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0 in their Champions League tie at Kasarani.
Sharks take on AFC Leopards in their 2018/2019 SportPesa Premier League opening match in Machakos on Sunday.
“It’s a great feeling to have won another cup with this youthful team. It gives us confidence and momentum heading into the new season,” said Muluya.
Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Meanwhile, AFC Leopards might start the new season without their newly acquired head coach Nikola Kavazovic. The Serbian has reportedly left the country barely a week to the league’s kick off to attend to his ailing father. [Rodgers Eshitemi]
LATEST STORIES
KPL Super Cup: Kariobangi Sharks beat Gor Mahia 1-0
Chelsea beat Fulham 2-0 with goals from Pedro and Loftus-Cheek
New Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay jets in Nairobi
View the latest EPL table after Manchester United draw at Southampton
- Suarez open to Arsenal moveFootball 1 day ago
- Arsenal told how much they will need to pay to sign Ousmane DembeleFootball 1 day ago
- China half marathon: Chaos as 258 runners caught cheating during Shenzhen Half Marathon Athletics 19 hours ago
- Why Alexis Sanchez will not play for Man United against ArsenalPremier League 2 days ago
- Barca superstar Dembele delivers Good news to Arsenal about signing him Football 6 days ago
- Real Madrid star linked with shock move to Arsenal Football 5 days ago
- Cameroon stripped of rights to host 2019 African Nations CupFootball 1 day ago