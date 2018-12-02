New Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has arrived in Nairobi

345 Sunday, December 2nd 2018 at 12:30 GMT +3 | Sunday, December 2nd 2018 at 12:30 GMT +3 | Football By Odero Charles:

New Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has arrived in Nairobi.

The Turkish National was received on Sunday morning by Gor Mahia team manager Jolawi Obondo.

“He is here and excited to take over his new role,” Obondo told Game Yetu.

The new coach will be unveiled later this week.

He was expected to meet the players during the season opener fixture between Gor Mahia and Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani.

The new man is set to replace Dylan Kerr who resigned two weeks ago and has since joined Black Leopards in South Africa.

Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Oktay worked as an assistant coach at Braintree United in the English lower league.

He holds UEFA A coaching badge which he gained at West Ham United.

His first match on the touchline will be the CAF Champions League return match against Nyasa Bullets of Malawi next Tuesday.