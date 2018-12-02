New Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has arrived in Nairobi

By Odero Charles: Sunday, December 2nd 2018 at 12:30 GMT +3 | Football

New Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has arrived in Nairobi.

The Turkish National was received on Sunday morning by Gor Mahia team manager Jolawi Obondo.

“He is here and excited to take over his new role,” Obondo told Game Yetu.

The new coach will be unveiled later this week.

He was expected to meet the players during the season opener fixture between Gor Mahia and Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani.

The new man is set to replace Dylan Kerr who resigned two weeks ago and has since joined Black Leopards in South Africa.

Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Oktay worked as an assistant coach at Braintree United in the English lower league.

He holds UEFA A coaching badge which he gained at West Ham United.

His first match on the touchline will be the CAF Champions League return match against Nyasa Bullets of Malawi next Tuesday.

Related Topics: Gor Mahia Hassan Oktay Nairobi Jolawi Obondo
LATEST STORIES
New Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay jets in Nairobi
New Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay jets in Nairobi
Football 18 minutes ago
Declining male fertility: Should men worry?
Declining male fertility: Should men worry?
Volleyball and Handball 30 minutes ago
China half marathon: Chaos as 258 runners caught cheating during Shenzhen Half Marathon
China half marathon: Chaos as 258 runners caught cheating during Shenzhen Half Marathon
Athletics 11 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
View the latest EPL table after Manchester United draw at Southampton
View the latest EPL table after Manchester United draw at Southampton
Football 14 hours ago
China half marathon: Chaos as 258 runners caught cheating during Shenzhen Half Marathon
China half marathon: Chaos as 258 runners caught cheating during Shenzhen Half Marathon
Athletics  11 hours ago
REVEALED! What happened to Sh50m promised by Ruto after Harambee Stars’ AFCON qualification
REVEALED! What happened to Sh50m promised by Ruto after Harambee Stars’ AFCON qualification
Football 20 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES