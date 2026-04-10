How Shabaab networks use Kenya to import terror kits

Al Shabaab militants during a past training. [Agencies]

Al Shabaab militants are using at least nine companies to import drones, VHF radios, military camouflage and other terror-related cargo from China through Kenya.

Security sources on Thursday said the militia uses the cargo companies’ employees to ship the consignments to Dhobley in Somalia and finally to Buale, Jilib, the de facto capital of the Islamic Emirate of Somalia controlled by the terror group.