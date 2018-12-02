Edith Wisa reveals her admiration for Kipchoge

She aims to help the wardresses reclaim the Kenya Volleyball Federation league title at the Kasarani Gymnasium this weekend.

Although Edith Wisa has won a number of individual awards both on local and international scenes, the reigning African best middle-blocker has not yet tasted a league title with Kenya Prisons since joining them in 2013, the year they last won the national title. She also tells us more about her life:

The national league play-offs are finally here with us. Is it a weekend to end Prisons Kenya’s four-year KVF League title drought?

We’ve trained very well and expectations are high. Going by our preparation and the mood in the camp, this is our year. We know it will not be easy, but we are eager to end the title drought. Four years is not a short period.

If you are stuck in a lift, which person would you like to get stuck with?

My elder sister. She is courageous and always offers me a shoulder to lean on. She is also jovial and can afford to make me smile when I’m down.

Which teammate is your most trusted friend and confidant?

Hahahahaha!! It’s one, Joy Lusenaka. We’ve come a very long way with her starting from same school, then joined same club and to crown it all we were posted at the same work station. We can share anything with each other.

What is your favourite meal?

With the Luhya in me, you can guess…It’s either ugali served with chicken or fish (laughs).

What one thing can’t you leave the house without?

Of course my phone and my wallet. Never at all times.

What do you like to do on your day off? And where do you like to go?

Listening to music and going to the gym. If not the doing the two, you will find me sleeping. I’m not an adventurous person.

Who was your first crush and first kiss?

OMG! I cannot reveal his name, but just know I’ve a big crush on a certain TV news anchor. My first kiss was from my mum after I excelled in my Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams.

Who is your favourite musician and what kind of music do you enjoy most?

Jonathan Nelson and Don Moen; gospel music.

Who do you think is the best sportsman/woman of all time and why do you think so?

Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge. I love his personality. Despite being arguably the greatest marathoner of all time, he is a humble and a down to earth man.

What else do you do?

I’m currently a third year Bachelor of Commerce student at Mt. Kenyatta University. So, during my free time, expect me either in class or library trying to catch up on my school work.

Who is your role model?

Brackcides Agala. I’ve always looked up to her and she’s played a great role in modelling me to whom I am today. I appreciate her for that.

If you had a choice of a country to be born in, which one will it be?

Lol! I just love my mother land. Of all the countries, I have visited, I always see Kenya as the best despite the challenges we have.

How much do you think you are worth?

I think I’m too expensive that I can’t be quantified.

Do you have any competitive desire to play abroad?

That’s a dream of each and every player. God’s timing is always the best. I trust this will come to pass one-day.

What other sport(s) do you love to play, and how would you rate your skills?

I love playing football too as a defender. If I couldn’t have made it in volleyball, I bet I would be in Harambee Starlets squad.

Given chance, what would you change in the Kenyan volleyball?

I would have loved to see all the national league matches and tournaments played in an indoor arena.

How difficult is it to juggle between academics and sports?

It’s quite a challenge but with sacrifice, discipline and good time management, you can excel in both. You have to work extra hard to balance the two.

How do you want the world to remember you, Edith Wisa in sports?

Hahahaha. I want to be remembered as a sports lady who impacted positively in other people’s lives by nurturing talents and giving back to the society.