Premier League weekend: Matches to look out for at the start of December

164 Wednesday, November 28th 2018 at 11:19 GMT +3 | Wednesday, November 28th 2018 at 11:19 GMT +3 | Premier League By Robert Abong'o:

From left, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, Man United's Paul Pogba an Arsenal's Pierre Emerick aubameyang [Courtesy]

As we approach the penultimate phases of a tough November, there is no better way to sign off than visiting your ‘local’ and watching the English Premier League.

This weekend could as well spell success for ‘investors’ who week in week out, put their money where their mouths are, hoping to land handsome dividends at the end of the day.

SATURDAY – 1ST DECEMBER

Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Man City welcome Bournemouth to the Etihad Stadium [Courtesy]

The first big match on the first day of December sees holders Manchester City welcome Bournemouth to the Etihad Stadium. Bournemouth have lost all three previous meetings against Pep Guardiola’s side – the last meeting ending in a 4-0 defeat. Manchester City are currently averaging a total of 2.5 goals a game and are expected to have an easy one here. Man City should easily win by more than 2 goals.

Southampton vs Manchester United Man United will look to collect all three points against Southampton [Courtesy]

Manchester United are no longer the most exciting club in Europe due to their ‘conservative’ style of football. Sitting back and waiting to hit teams on the counter looks like Man United’s identity this season, having proven to be comeback kings twice in a space of seven days. This is a relatively low-scoring fixture of late, with the last three meetings producing only one goal. However, the Saints are one the Premier League’s highest conceding sides, having conceded 24 times. They have only scored 10 goals this season compared to Man United’s 20. Since both teams are in need of wins to set the mood for the new year, expect both coaches to have a go at it and goals to be scored both ways. The two sides are not the best defensively, with Man United also having conceded 21 times.

SUNDAY – 2ND DECEMBER

Chelsea vs Fulham Chelsea host Fulham at Stamford Bridge [Courtesy]

Last weekend’s defeat to Tottenham was a wake-up call to Maurizio Sarri and Chelsea, who will look to dispatch Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. This is usually a tough fixture for the Cottagers who lie bottom of the log. Even though new coach Claudio Ranieri inspired a 3-2 win over Southampton in their last fixture, Fulham still need to get their house in order before it’s too late. They have conceded the most goals so far (33) and face a daunting task against an in-form Chelsea. Chelsea should win this easily.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Arsenal players celebrate scoring a goal [Courtesy]

Nothing defines a ‘Super Sunday’ better than a mouthwatering London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspurs. The race for the top four is slowly taking shape, with the Gunners and Spurs separated by only 3 points. Judging by previous results, the team which usually plays at home wins. However, writing off Spurs after they just beat Chelsea resoundingly would be an absurdity. Both teams are attacking in nature, so expect a goal in the first half to set up and even more thrilling second half. Both teams to score would be the most viable option.

Liverpool vs Everton Salah scores against Everton [Courtesy]

Another Sunday, another Merseyside Derby! Liverpool and Everton have never failed to entertain Premier League fans whenever they meet. This fixture has been a pulsating one over the years, with the last three meetings producing total of five goals. The last time they met, ironically none hit the back of the net. With Liverpool’s front three in red-hot form and Everton just realising their potential under Marco Silva, goals could be scored both ways in this one. However, Liverpool looks the stronger side, having beaten Watford 3-0 at Vicarage Road last weekend.

