Six-star Sharks: Confederations Cup. Kenya’s representatives in pole after thrashing Djibouti opponents

77 Tuesday, November 27th 2018 at 21:53 GMT +3 | Tuesday, November 27th 2018 at 21:53 GMT +3 | Football By Gilbert Wandera:

CONFEDERATION'S CUP Kariobangi Sharks FC's Harrison Mwendwa, Duke Abuya and George Abege celebrate their victory against Arta Solar7 of Djibouti during group stage Confederation's Cup at Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday Nov 27, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kariobangi Sharks dismantle Arta Solar in the debut in Africa and now head to Horn of Africa with their noses up.

Kariobangi Sharks thrashed their Djiboutian opponents, Arta Solar, 6-1 in the first leg match of Confederations Cup match at Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday.

Dixon Abuya was the hero of the afternoon with a double with first of his goals coming in the third minute and then in the 67th minute.

Nixon Omondi, recently signed from Kenya Police, marked his Kariobangi Sharks debut with a 12th minute goal.

Patilla Omotto stretched the lead for Kariobangi Sharks in the 41st minute.

The visitors momentarily came back into the match after pulling one back in the 44th minute through a penalty converted by Komenan Konan.

Two second half goals by Duke Abuya and Fidel Otieno ensured the Kenyan side carried a huge advantage going to the return match.

Kariobangi Sharks took little time to settle in the match showing plenty of confidence on the ball.

They took just three minutes to open the flood gates with Abuya sneaking past his markers to score the opener.

Kariobangi Sharks continued pressing for a second coming close almost immediately but had to settle for a corner instead from which Michael Bodo headed straight to the goalkeeper.

Then Harrison Mwendwa hit the side netting as pressure continued to mount for the visitors.

In the 12th minute Sydney Lokale walked past the Solar backline to net the second before Omondi opened his goal account four minutes later.

An unnecessary foul by Tom Teka earned the former Nakuru All Stars defender the first yellow card of the match and awarded the visitors a free kick from a dangerous position.

It was quickly taken and Konani hit the Kariobangi Sharks post with Gad Mathews well beaten and it was the first serious chance at goal by the visitors.

Patilla Omotto’s header in the 41st minute was a big relief for the Kenyan side though three minutes later they conceded.

The goal did not dampen Sharks’ determination for more goals as they continued to dominate in the second half.

Duke Abuya’s goal in the 67th minute and another by Otieno in injury time was the icing on the cake for a dominant Sharks side who go for the return match early next week.