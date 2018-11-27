Rugby: Kabras maintain top spot with win over Blak Blad

77 Tuesday, November 27th 2018 at 00:05 GMT +3 | Tuesday, November 27th 2018 at 00:05 GMT +3 | Rugby By Clement Wekulo:

Patrice Agunda of Kenya Harlequins dashes for the try box after breaking Mwamba's defense line during the Kenya Cup match at RFUEA grounds on Nov 18, 2018. [Jonah Onyango]

Nondies upset KCB,Mwamba struggles persist

The Bankers were treated to a first Kenya Cup defeat since March 2017.

Nondescripts produced yet another upset, stunning six-time champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) 27-22 in Ruaraka as the 2018-19 Kenya Cup entered round two over the weekend.

Having claimed the scalp of Homeboyz in their opener, Nondies proved that the win over the Deejays was no fluke as they staged a second half comeback to hand KCB a first Kenya Cup defeat in 20 months.

The bonus-point win propelled the Willis Ojal-coached side to second on the standings, one point adrift log leaders Kabras Sugar, who pummeled their hosts Blak Blad 37-10 at the Kenyatta University grounds.

At the Railways Club, Mwamba suffered their second successive defeat this season after losing 22-18 to Homeboyz.

“We made a lot of errors. We conceded all the four tries due to poor decision making especially in defence and territory exit,” Mwamba coach Kevin Wambua said.

“It's good we have noted the mistakes early in the season. We shall have to work on that and see if we can get better.”

And just as was the case against Kenya Harlequin in their opening match, Kulabu put up a lukewarm performance in the encounter only to get lively in the final quarter, a period which they registered 12 points.

“We must learn to play for 80 minutes. We played for about 10 minutes and managed to score some vital points. Playing with high intensity from the onset to the final whistle is what we are going to work on,” Wambua said.

For Homeboyz coach Simon Odongo, their forwards played a crucial role as they bounced back after the round one loss to Nondies.

“We went back to the drawing board and worked on forwards and they showed great improvement today.The guys are picking up well having started off poorly in the first match. We conceded two tries late in the match but we shall work on that; it's still early in the season,” Odongo said.

In other matches, Impala Saracens beat Nakuru RFC 26-22 as Menengai Oilers handed Kenya Harlequins a 14-8 loss.

Mean Machine bagged the bragging rights in the university derby as they saw of their counterparts from Strathmore 23-10.