Real Madrid star linked with shock move to Arsenal
By Game Yetu:
77Tuesday, November 27th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football
Arsenal interested in Isco?
Spanish website Don Balon says Arsenal are interested in Spain midfielder Isco as he considers a move away from Real Madrid.
Isco has fallen out of favour at the Bernabeu under new boss Santiago Solari and could be allowed to leave in the transfer window.
Reports suggest Italian sides Napoli and AC Milan are keeping tabs on the situation, along with Arsenal, but a €70million asking price could deter potential suitors.
