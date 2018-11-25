Hockey: Sliders fail to see off JKUAT students

By Elizabeth Mburugu: Sunday, November 25th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Hockey

Sliders hopes of registering a third victory in the ongoing Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) women’s Premier League were dashed yesterday after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture at Technology (JKUAT) at City Park. 

Sliders have had a tough season and are currently one place above relegation with eight points.

They have registered two victories, two draws and seven losses  and have one match remaining.

Coach Liner Onyango said that they faced challenges as a team that affected their performance. “We salvaged a point but we did not play well.

“We lost clear chances as well as short corners that if we properly utilised we would have secured victory.

Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Not being able to train together as a team this season was our major undoing.

“We have one match remaining and we look forward to ending the season with victory,” Onyango said. 

Sliders took the lead in the 17th minute through Dia Khimasia. [Elizabeth Mburugu]

Related Topics: Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture at Technology Premier League
LATEST STORIES
Multi-talented footballers who changed their positions
Multi-talented footballers who changed their positions
Football 7 hours ago
SportPesa bets on paying Gor, AFC players directly
SportPesa bets on paying Gor, AFC players directly
Football 7 hours ago
Why Tusker can’t brew title just yet
Why Tusker can’t brew title just yet
Football 7 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Hockey: Sliders fail to see off JKUAT students
Hockey: Sliders fail to see off JKUAT students
Hockey 7 hours ago
View the latest EPL table after Spurs end Chelsea's unbeaten run
View the latest EPL table after Spurs end Chelsea's unbeaten run
Football 8 hours ago
Latest news about Pogba leaving Manchester United
Latest news about Pogba leaving Manchester United
Football 9 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES