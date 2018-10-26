Chapa Dimba na Safaricom season two kicks off in Western

164 Friday, October 26th 2018 at 12:07 GMT +3 | Friday, October 26th 2018 at 12:07 GMT +3 | Football By Robert Abong'o:

FKF President Nick Mwendwa leads celebrations at the launch of Chapa Dimba na Safaricom season two [Courtesy]

This Saturday, the second edition of the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom youth tournament kicks off in Western Region.

Matches will be staged in Kakamega, Busia and Vihiga counties as the ‘journey to La Liga’ begins.

In this edition, Safaricom partnered with Spanish Football League ‘La Liga’, allowing Spanish coaches to travel to Kenya and scout for talent as well as help create an all-star team that will get the chance to play in Spain.

The tournament targets talented girls and boys aged 16-20 with the intention of evolving grassroot football, consequently propelling the talent to the national limelight.

More than 1500 teams took part in the first edition – whose final was staged at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega. Part of the action between Kapenguria Heroes and Gor Mahia Youth [Courtesy]

Kapenguria Heroes were crowned champions after beating Gor Mahia youth 3-0 on post-match penalties.

Winners in the male and female categories will walk away with sh1 million.

Here are the fixtures as retrieved from Football Kenya Federation by Game Yetu: