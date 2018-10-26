Chapa Dimba na Safaricom season two kicks off in Western
This Saturday, the second edition of the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom youth tournament kicks off in Western Region.
Matches will be staged in Kakamega, Busia and Vihiga counties as the ‘journey to La Liga’ begins.
In this edition, Safaricom partnered with Spanish Football League ‘La Liga’, allowing Spanish coaches to travel to Kenya and scout for talent as well as help create an all-star team that will get the chance to play in Spain.
The tournament targets talented girls and boys aged 16-20 with the intention of evolving grassroot football, consequently propelling the talent to the national limelight.
More than 1500 teams took part in the first edition – whose final was staged at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.
Kapenguria Heroes were crowned champions after beating Gor Mahia youth 3-0 on post-match penalties.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Winners in the male and female categories will walk away with sh1 million.
Here are the fixtures as retrieved from Football Kenya Federation by Game Yetu:
LATEST STORIES
Chapa Dimba na Safaricom season two kicks off in Western on Saturday
Battling ovarian cancer? Here are treatments you should know
Kariobangi Sharks: Why Nick Mwendwa’s boys just had to win SportPesa Shield
Sanchez to leave Manchester United in January – and he’s already picked his next club
Is something amiss with Romelu Lukaku?
Shocking reason why Manchester United won’t be selling Pogba revealed
- ‘Here’s what I said to my players at half-time’ – Unai Emery reveals Football 5 hours ago
- Hill Climb riders secure new venue in NakuruSports 12 hours ago
- K’Ogalo: What witchcraft keeps attracting prodigal sons back to Gor Mahia?Football 4 hours ago
- 'David De Gea played against his future club on Tuesday'Football 5 hours ago
- Chelsea 3-1 BATE Borisov: Loftus Cheek hat-trick inspires Blues in Europa LeagueFootball 4 hours ago
- Jose Mourinho ordered to shut his mouth by Man United ownersPremier League 1 day ago
- Chapa Dimba na Safaricom season two kicks off in Western on SaturdayFootball 35 minutes ago