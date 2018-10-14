Kenya vs Ethiopia: Moments of tension between police and fans at Kasarani

77 Sunday, October 14th 2018 at 19:12 GMT +3 | Sunday, October 14th 2018 at 19:12 GMT +3 | Football By Robin Toskin:

Allow free entry but ensure fan safety –Former President FkF Sam Nyamweya

[FILE PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]

Allowing fans into the stadium requires proper security planning and consultation otherwise it could result in unintended safety issues, former FKF president Sam Nyamweya has said. Police officers control Harambee stars fans as they struggle to get the ticket for the Africa cup of Nations Qualifier between Kenyas Harambee stars and Ethiopia at Kasarani stadium on 14/10/18-Beverlyne Musili,Standard

There were ugly incidences as thousands of fans tried to gain entry to watch the clash where a win for Harambee Stars would guarantee their return to the continental finals for the first time since 2004.

Nyamweya said hosting Fifa and Caf matches is a delicate affair, which if bungled the consequences could be dire for the football association.

The former FKF boss was reacting to ugly incidences at Kasarani on Sunday following a directive by the Sport Ministry to allow fans watch for free the Kenya-Ethiopia Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at Kasarani.

“While it is good to have fans support the national team in numbers, there should always be precaution not to endanger the lives of football lovers which could attract the wrath of Caf and Fifa,” Nyamweya said.

